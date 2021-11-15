ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVa student assessments provided by video in new pilot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education is trying a new method of providing student assessment reports to families.

The department is conducting a statewide pilot of new video score reports intended to make it easier to understand the annual assessment data.

The reports are customized for each public school student in third through eighth grades who took the General Summative Assessment and for 11th graders who took the SAT School Day last spring.

A link to a Spanish version of the video will be available for students who have Spanish as the primary language spoken in their home.

The department says the video reports provide information about the child’s academic performance on the exams and resources that pinpoint gaps in learning.

To view a sample video, visit https://wvde.us/assessment/learn-more-about-testing/ and click the WVGSA or SAT School Day tab.

The Associated Press

