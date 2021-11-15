‘Korean Digital New Deal’ Innovates National Defense

For many centuries, the hotel industry has served travelers with impressive hospitality and affection. However, things changed a bit during the pandemic months when, like most businesses, the hotel industry too had to witness a disruption, preventing it from serving customers and generating any sustainable revenue. Many iconic hotel chains either stopped functioning temporarily or completely closed down due to the uncertainties involved in running a hotel business during the COVID-19 pandemic months. Many industry experts still believe that the hotel industry could bounce back from the after-effects of the pandemic slowdown if they leverage digital technologies for various operations. With the use of new smart next-gen technology such as Virtual Assistants, Automation, AI Machine Learning, and CRMs, hotel management is much better able to optimize the attention of the customer.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO