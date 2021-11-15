ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Korean Digital New Deal’ Innovates National Defense

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Born2Global Centre released an article that highlights the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT)’s Korean Digital New Deal. As part of the Korean government MSIT, Born2Global Centre has played a crucial role by connecting Korean startups with various opportunities worldwide. The Korean government strives to bring the...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

UAE Plans To Buy South Korean Air Defense System

SEOUL—The UAE says it plans to purchase South Korea’s Cheongung Block 2 surface-to-air missile in a deal that could be the country’s largest defense export, news reports say. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defense ministry said Nov. 16 that it was close to acquiring the Korean Cheongung Block 2... Subscription...
MILITARY
aithority.com

FleishmanHillard Expands Guardforce AI Account Remit

Agency Selected to Support International Communications and Media Relations for the Leading Security Solutions Provider in Asia. FleishmanHillard has been chosen to provide international communications and media relations support for Guardforce AI Co. Limited, an integrated security solutions provider in Asia. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then...
TECHNOLOGY
The Jewish Press

UAE Nixes Iron Dome, Decides to Purchase South Korean Aerial Defense System

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday (Nov. 16) it has decided to purchase the South Korean Cheongung II (‘heaven’s bow’ in Korean) air defense system. The decision means the UAE has nixed a contract for the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. Both Saudi Arabia and the...
MILITARY
martechseries.com

Laserfiche Empower 2022 Invites Leaders to Accelerate Innovation and Build Digital Resilience

Keynote speakers include technology disruptor and innovator Linda Bernardi and “Queer Eye” host Karamo. Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — announced the speaker lineup for Empower 2022, the company’s annual conference and the premier gathering of digital transformation leaders. The event will take place completely online Feb. 7-17, bringing IT professionals, business leaders and members of the wider Laserfiche community together to reimagine the world of work. The 2022 event will also feature sessions designed specifically for regional audiences in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific regions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Korean Digital New Deal#The Born2global Centre#Iitp#The Ict Support Group
martechseries.com

Rebar and Zesty.io Partner to Bring Digital Content Innovation to Global Enterprises

Zesty.io and Rebar Solutions today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed digital experiences and strategy to brands across the globe. Zesty.io, the hybrid Digital Experience Manager (DXP) that deploys, adapts, and scales natively, and Rebar Solutions, Inc., a Filipino tech company that creates creative digital solutions tailored to empower company processes and decisions today announced a strategic partnership to deliver best-of-breed digital experiences and strategy to brands across the globe.
TECHNOLOGY
KRMG

Blinken eyes African crises, says continent must reform

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called on African nations to heed warnings posed by crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, take seriously popular demands for better governance and enact reforms. In a speech outlining the Biden administration’s policy toward the continent, Blinken said...
POLITICS
rcnky.com

Regional Alliance Wins National Award for Innovative Tool

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) has won a national award for digital innovation from the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW). The winning entry - OKI’s Tree for Me tool - a web-based benefits calculator that gives users the ability to virtually place a tree on their property...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
aithority.com

How the Modern Digital Revolution Will Innovate the Entire Hotel Industry in 2022

For many centuries, the hotel industry has served travelers with impressive hospitality and affection. However, things changed a bit during the pandemic months when, like most businesses, the hotel industry too had to witness a disruption, preventing it from serving customers and generating any sustainable revenue. Many iconic hotel chains either stopped functioning temporarily or completely closed down due to the uncertainties involved in running a hotel business during the COVID-19 pandemic months. Many industry experts still believe that the hotel industry could bounce back from the after-effects of the pandemic slowdown if they leverage digital technologies for various operations. With the use of new smart next-gen technology such as Virtual Assistants, Automation, AI Machine Learning, and CRMs, hotel management is much better able to optimize the attention of the customer.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
aithority.com

BXS Announces Launch of Innovative Digital Currency Analysis Platform

BXS, the industry’s leading data analytics solutions provider, announced the launch of an innovative new platform, Digital Currency Analysis (DCA), as an answer to the rapidly growing Digital Asset Industry. Available to all existing BXS clients, this new tool provides a comprehensive view of Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency trading, in a consolidated, easy-to-use web portal.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Tencent, Asian Institute of Digital Finance to Support Fintech Innovation in Asian Markets

As mentioned in a release, Tencent Financial Technology (FiT) and AIDF will work cooperatively in the areas of research, education, and entrepreneurship in order to effectively support Asia’s digital finance sector. The two parties will aim to bring thought leadership to the Fintech community and “build Fintech leadership pipeline in...
MARKETS
YourErie

Wabtec signs deal to build 100 new locomotives for Egyptian National Railways

Wabtec signed a deal to build 100 new locomotives for Egyptian National Railways. The agreement is part of an effort to modernize Egypt’s rail industry with the latest fuel-efficient locomotives. According to the company, Wabtec has been doing business in Egypt for more than 40 years and will have more than 300 locomotives operating in […]
TRAFFIC
massdevice.com

Smith+Nephew creates digital surgery and robotics innovation center in Germany

London-based Smith+Nephew’s new innovation center, based in Munich, aims to bring together healthcare professionals from Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the company’s R&D and medical education teams to gain further understanding in digital surgery and robotics techniques and technologies. According to a news release, Smith+Nephew’s Real Intelligence digital...
ENGINEERING
ABC13 Houston

Nations reach new climate deal at COP26 summit: What succeeded, failed

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact in Scotland on Saturday at talks known as COP26, after nearly two weeks of wrangling on everything from how much to limit global warming, what to say about fossil fuels and whether the worst-hit countries by the climate crisis should be compensated.
ENVIRONMENT
uoflnews.com

Pentagon partners with UofL to expand defense innovation

The University of Louisville and the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) have entered into an agreement that solidifies collaboration among DoD end-users, UofL students and faculty, and Metro Louisville’s early-stage venture community. Will Fortune, an accomplished leader in the military and acquisition community with ties to Kentucky, has been tapped to head the program at UofL.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Frontiersman

Arctic, Alaska take on new importance in national defense planning

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Nov. 17 that the U.S. Department of Defense has selected Anchorage as the location for the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. Named for the late U.S. Senator Ted Stevens, the Stevens Center will support and strengthen advances DoD is making in the...
aithority.com

ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs Launch DigiThree Labs to Provide Secure and Private Metaverse-Ready Enterprise Solutions

Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold’s peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future. DigiThree, a collaboration between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs that combines decentralized, sustainable ThreeFold technology with the eight-year battle-tested DigiByte blockchain, has announced the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Blinken showcases benefits of democracy on Senegal visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. "Senegal has long served as a democratic model in sub-Saharan Africa," Blinken said.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy