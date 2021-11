Android 12 is out, which means it's time for OEMs to publish their own updates. And Samsung has been hard at work at that with One UI 4, its own flavor of Android 12. A handful of its phones have already gotten their beta updates, starting with the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Z Fold3. But Samsung's older flagships deserve love, too. The company has now released the first One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S20 series.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO