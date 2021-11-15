ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

JumpCloud integrates ConnectWise's technology

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJumpCloud has announced an integration with ConnectWise to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to connect their clients’ users to virtually any IT resource, on-prem and in the cloud,...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Marketron Launches Integration Suite, Promises 'Best-In-Breed Technology Stack.'

With the goal of offering broadcast advertising executives a one-stop shop, consolidating different data sources into a single ecosystem for cross-platform sharing, ad trafficking services provider Marketron Broadcast Solutions has introduced its Marketron Integration Suite. With the new tool, Marketron aims to help users reduce bottlenecks, realize greater visibility, and drive increased revenue.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Passport Technology’s DataStream Achieves TR-31 Encryption Integration Creating New Opportunity for ATM Providers

Passport Technology, a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, is pleased to announce DataStream™ has completed the deployment of host-to-gateway TR-31 encryption integration. The certification and launch of DataStream’s augmented secure key management system positions DataStream as one of the few U.S.-based acquirers to transition to this significantly more secure encryption standard.
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

Thunes to Integrate Finastra’s SaaS Payments Connectivity Platform

According to Thunes, the new partnership will allowFinastra’s 8,600 customers to access new payment rails across 115+ markets, helping them to instantly send money. Dawei Wang, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Thunes, said the pace of change in the cross border payments setor is compelling them to constantly challenge themselves:
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Microsoft Teams and Meta's Workplace Are Being Integrated

An unlikely partnership has just been announced that sees Microsoft and Facebook parent company Meta agree to integrate Microsoft Teams and Workplace from Meta. Teams and Workplace are competing platforms in the business space and overlap in many areas. As CNBC reports, Meta believes it will work well rather than causing any conflict. Ujjwal Singh, Meta’s head of Workplace, says it's what existing customers have been asking Meta for, including big companies such as Vodafone and Accenture.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Device Management#Msp#Connectwise Manage
crowdfundinsider.com

MX Completes Integration with Q2’s Virtual Banking Platform

the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, has announced its integration with Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, via Q2’s Partner Accelerator Program, which is reportedly a part of Q2 Innovation Studio. Via the integration, MX is providing...
SMALL BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

FreeWheel Integrates Beeswax Technology Months After Acquisition

NEW YORK — FreeWheel has integrated a key set of technologies into its platform to enable its clients to programmatically acquire incremental inventory and extend audience reach in a single workflow. By integrating Beeswax bidding capabilities into its supply technology, FreeWheel says it is investing in the future of programmatic...
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Four Ways JumpCloud’s Cloud Directory Has Grown with You

In the past, I typically didn’t risk touching my domain controller (and its aging, cluttered configuration) when it worked well — outside of the required updates and user management tasks of course. It was never worth the risk of destabilizing the system, no matter how much I thought I should make a change. Instead, I’d investigate other services to add additional capabilities with the directory handling access rights, which naturally created silos and got expensive, fast. It reminds me of a phenomenon that we’re all guilty of: not venturing beyond our comfort foods at our favorite restaurant, even when the menu has attractive new dishes we’d love to try. The same holds true in IT: when a system has worked “well” and performed its core function, especially for directories which have traditionally been confined to a more limited role, we don’t want to move away from it even if there is a better option.
SOFTWARE
ncf.edu

The Making of the Smart Forest in the Amazon: Integrating Digital Technologies with Local Ecological Knowledge

In this talk, Dr. Zhang will speak on participatory design of “Smart Forest” based on initial experiments and feasibility study carried out in the Brazilian Amazon. This project was proposed to use low-cost technologies for forest management and sustainable development. Some components of “Smart Forest” were experimented collaboratively, e.g. using free APPs on smart phones for geo-locational logging of forest trails for traditional ecological knowledge preservation, younger generation education, and ecotourism. Other components were discussed in focus group interviews, e.g. installing recycled and re-engineered smartphones in forest to generate geotagged audio data for sound recognition algorithms to remotely detect illegal logging. Potential benefits and challenges of Smart Forest were identified in collaboration with local stakeholders including community residents and forest reserve managers.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
channele2e.com

ConnectWise Bets MSP Software Code Base on Asio, ConnectWise RMM

ConnectWise is on a software development mission that seeks to simplify the company’s code base — while also delivering modern, unified and more automated solutions for MSPs. The latest developments surfaced at the IT Nation Connect 2021 keynote this evening in Orlando, Florida — which attracted 2,700 attendees. Roughly 42...
SOFTWARE
decrypt.co

Basic Attention Token Up 25% Following Brave's Solana Integration

Brave Browser is available for desktop and mobile. Image: Brave. Basic Attention Token (BAT), the cryptocurrency of privacy-centric browser Brave, has shot up more than 25% in the last 24 hours. BAT's 25.7% surge follows yesterday's announcement that the Brave browser will integrate with Solana, the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

NETSCOUT integrates its OCI technology with AWS Security Hub to extend cyberthreat visibility

NETSCOUT announced that Amazon Web Services customers will now have added visibility and security when migrating workloads to AWS using NETSCOUT’s Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI) integration with AWS Security Hub. NETSCOUT OCI is a network security software solution, built on the foundation of the industry’s most prominent network monitoring and...
SOFTWARE
austinnews.net

Thailand's Largest Digital Technology and Internet Provider True Digital Group Chooses Vantiq to Power Real-time, Integrated IoT Services for Enterprise Customers

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Vantiq, the leading enterprise development platform for distributed real-time event-driven applications, announced today that True Digital Group (TDG), a subsidiary of True Corporation, Thailand's second-largest telecom service provider, has chosen the Vantiq platform to build and deliver innovative digital enterprise services. Leveraging Vantiq's agile platform for real-time data monitoring and processing at the edge, TDG is providing new smart services that enable business customers to monitor events taking place across digital sensors and IoT devices and automate real-time responses as they occur.
WORLD
etownian.com

Today’s Technology

Recently, Meta Platforms, Inc.—formerly Facebook, Inc.—unveiled its plans for the Metaverse, which is a more immersive version of virtual reality (VR) that will merge the real and digital worlds. In the Metaverse, people can be anyone they desire via VR software such as the Oculus headset or augmented reality glasses....
TECHNOLOGY
Embedded.com

New Samsung H-Cube 2.5D technology integrates 6 HBMs for HPC applications

H-Cube applies advanced 2.5D silicon interposer technology and hybrid-substrate structure, allowing efficient integration of 6 HBMs, and lowering barriers to entry in the HPC/AI market. Samsung Electronics announced its hybrid-substrate cube (H-Cube) technology, a 2.5D packaging solution specialized for semiconductors for HPC, AI, data center, and network products that require...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

AMAXG Group’s Integrated Platform for NFT-Metaverse to Enter Global Market

South Korea’s film and music industries have earned tremendous success from all over the world. Next is South Korea’s Metaverse and big data platform firms. They are rising rapidly to establish their reputation worldwide. Among them, one leading company has captured the attention of global spotlight for its innovative technologies of Metaverse and blockchain information(AMAXG ).
WORLD
design-reuse.com

Intrinsic ID and Rambus Raise the Bar for Hardware Security with Integration of PUF Technology and Rambus Root of Trust

Easing integration efforts for two industry-leading security solutions enables broader coverage of both data and hardware for robust security in semiconductor chip designs. SUNNYVALE, Calif., November 16, 2021 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP today announced the availability of integrated solutions that combine the Intrinsic ID PUF technology with Rambus Root of Trust security cores. Customers will now be able to seamlessly implement the Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® hardware IP with Rambus Root of Trust Solutions to ensure broader coverage of both data and hardware security in their chip designs.
COMPUTERS
NJBIZ

TD Bank integrates blind, low-vision technology into all branches

TD Bank has integrated Aira, a technology meant to serve blind and low-vision customers, in all of its more than 1,100 US locations, the bank said Nov. 17. Aira connects individuals to remote visual interpreters and navigators who use livestream video to translate visual information into descriptive audio. “TD is...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

DNA Payments integrates SimplyPayMe

DNA Payments has integrated with SimplyPayMe, a global payments technology and infrastructure provider. This integration enables clients of DNA Payments Group to receive frictionless, contact-free card payments via SimplyPayMe's iOS and Android mobile apps. In return, SimplyPayMe's clients will have the ability to use DNA Payments as their acquirer. Customers...
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

The One True Path Forward for ConnectWise

ConnectWise's future success won't start with MSP software or services. Instead, it requires listening to IT Nation. And CEO Jason Magee is in listen mode. ConnectWise is a software company, a services company and an IT community builder. All three of those legs are critically important to the business. But frankly, ConnectWise’s best option for business success — past, present and future — involves engaging the IT Nation community.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

ACCESS to bolster the digital asset ecosystem

The Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Start-ups, Singapore (ACCESS) has launched the Virtual Assets Payment Group (VAPG), aimed at helping the digital asset ecosystem. The project wants to help promote sustainable growth for the ecosystem and strengthen regulatory engagement with regional regulators, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore. A Sub-Committee...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy