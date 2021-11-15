JumpCloud integrates ConnectWise's technology

In the past, I typically didn’t risk touching my domain controller (and its aging, cluttered configuration) when it worked well — outside of the required updates and user management tasks of course. It was never worth the risk of destabilizing the system, no matter how much I thought I should make a change. Instead, I’d investigate other services to add additional capabilities with the directory handling access rights, which naturally created silos and got expensive, fast. It reminds me of a phenomenon that we’re all guilty of: not venturing beyond our comfort foods at our favorite restaurant, even when the menu has attractive new dishes we’d love to try. The same holds true in IT: when a system has worked “well” and performed its core function, especially for directories which have traditionally been confined to a more limited role, we don’t want to move away from it even if there is a better option.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO