Richmond, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $324,950

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Turnkey 2-Story with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 2,188 SF nestled in the quiet subdivision of Clarendon Woods. The exterior features maintenance free vinyl siding, one-car attached garage with paved driveway, custom rear deck with built-in seating and huge fully...

211 Dogwood Dr, Newport News, VA 23606

Gorgeous brick cape with large detached garage in sought-after Riverside! Upon entering you will find beautiful, newly refinished hardwood floors that flow into the living room, complete with built-ins and fireplace. Hardwoods continue into the formal dining room with chandelier and crown molding. Also on the main level is a bedroom, a full bath, and a sunroom with excellent windows overlooking the park-like back yard. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, including the primary with ceiling fan and built-ins, and a second full bath. Walk outside to the double-width concrete driveway and the large detached garage with tons of workshop and storage space, including excellent walk-up storage above. This home comes complete with all new windows, new roof, newer HVAC system, and new front porch railings, making it virtually maintenance-free. With fresh interior paint, a whole-house generator, and tons of natural light, this home offers everything you have been waiting for, all in a waterfront community with sought-after schools. You do not want to miss this house!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
12641 Second Branch Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23838

You are going to LOVE this stunning home situated on five private acres in Chesterfield County! Drive down the wooded, newly paved driveway to see your new oasis! This home features a brand new roof (2021), a massive back deck, screened in porch, a tree house, and deeded access to a 3 acre pond! Upon entry you will see a spacious living room featuring a fireplace and double doors opening up to the screened in porch. The kitchen features hardwood floors and ample cabinet storage. You will also find an office & large laundry room on the first level with its own exterior access. Upstairs features the primary bedroom with en-suite bath & three additional bedrooms with large closet space. Taking your journey outside, you will see a path in the rear yard that is the perfect walking trail or quick four-wheeler ride out to the pond. Do not miss out on the opportunity to own 5 acres with deeded access to a massive pond, right in your own backyard!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
713 Deter Rd, Richmond City, VA 23225

TAKE A LOOK at this 3 bedroom 1 full bath 3 half bath tri-level home in Richmond City! Step in from the front porch to find a formal living room w/ 3X2 closet, and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops and a huge 10X11 dining area w/chandelier. Take a few steps down from the living room to the first level to find the family room w/wood burning fireplace w/wood stove, a half bath w/toilet and sink w/vanity, the 8X6 laundry closet and another half bath w/shower and sink w/vanity. The primary bedroom w/attached half bath and 7X2 closet, bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 each w/a 5X2 closet are on the third level along w/a full hall bath with tub/shower and single vanity w/storage. A spacious back yard w/ privacy fencing provides a great space to relax or have a barbecue. NEW vinyl flooring 2020, NEW fence 2021, NEW HVAC 2020. Located close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping, SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
RICHMOND, VA
4103 Ashley Ln Ln, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

One level living at its finest with this brick rancher. Brand new roof and HVAC with this charmer. Open spacious kitchen that flows to the living area with original hardwood floors. The Primary bedroom has a half bath with original subway tiles. The Inviting front porch is great for enjoying peaceful early mornings. The workshop is the perfect place to work on that project that you love. Large fenced-in backyard with plenty of room. The deck is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings after work. Close to shopping and I-85.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
5713 Huntingcreek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23237

Charming rancher nestled in the mature Huntingcreek Hills neighborhood of Chesterfield! This home sits on just under half an acre with a lovely front covered country porch, huge oversized deck, large backyard with 6ft privacy fence and extra storage space with two sheds- attached and detached. Newly renovated in 2021 with other features including NEW floors, freshly painted throughout, central air added in 2018 & NEW Roof in 2018. Step inside to the cozy family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and eat-in dining area with access to back deck! Primary owners suite and 2 additional generous sized bedrooms as well! MOVE-IN ready! Dont miss out!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
7360 Willson Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE THIS 3 BDRM 2 BATH RANCH HOME YOUR OWN! This home has an outstanding foundation & is filled w/potential. Enter from the front porch to find the formal LR w/crown moulding, a picture window & hallway access to the 3 generous BDRMS w/ample closets that share a 7X5 hall bath w/single vanity w/storage, NEW toilet 2020, tub & tiled shower. The hub of the home is the eat-in kitchen w/plenty of wood cabinetry, a C/TOP electric range, wall oven, breakfast bar, 11X10 dining area & exit to the 24X10 deck perfect for entertaining. Step down from the EIK to the family room w/paneled walls, a brick WBFP & an ATT bath/laundry room w/stack W&D hook up, NEW toilet 2020, sink & easy-entry shower. Nestled on 2.44 acres, the home is far from the road w/an open, vast front yard & a partially fenced back yard w/a 23X18 DET garage w/a workshop, a DET 10X7 shed, 27X22 concrete patio w/brick WBFP & a 25X11 covered carport w/ramp entrance to the side of the home. NEW HW tank 2020, NEW water purification system 2020, NEWER windows, included in this all-brick home close to downtown RVA, minutes from 2 boat landings, the interstate & 1 mile to VA Capital Trail. VISIT TODAY!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
203 Old Charles St, Henrico, VA 23231

Breathtaking is all that can be said about this absolutely stunning end unit townhome in the highly sought after Rockett's Landing community. This home has a spacious first floor with an open office (model home has it as a third bedroom), a full bath and access to your 2 car garage! The heart of the home can be found just upstairs where you are captured by the open floorplan living room with gorgeous built-ins, a stunning fireplace and windows galore. Also featured is the dining room that opens up to the amazing chef's kitchen that boasts a huge island with gorgeous lighting above, a pantry, recessed lighting and so much more. This cozy floor makes for the perfect place to relax after a long day. On the third floor you find the primary bedroom with recessed lighting, beautiful accent wall, dual closets and an en suite with a large shower. Also, you have a guest bedroom with attached bath as well. The fourth floor is what will keep everyone talking about your home. The first thing you notice is the wet bar area followed by a half bath and when you step through the doors outside be prepared to be blown away by your rooftop patio! The views, the atmosphere and the space cant be beat!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
9339 Boxwood Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

What a value for almost half an acre in Mechanicsville! This home is convenient to shopping and interstates -on a cul-de-sac with only 4 houses! 3 Levels of Living Space, a large Attic for Storage, a ground floor Bedroom and Bathroom, and a lovely fenced lot! Needs a little TLC, but the Location and Square footage are hard to beat in this area! New HVAC system installed in 2016, great School district, and located near all major highways - 301, 295, 95, 64 - easy commute anywhere!! Hardwood floors are in good shape too!!! Check out the Video! ^^^^ If your GPS can't find this address, use 9339 Atlee Station Rd^^^^
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
10842 Stilton Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Welcome to this charming cape in a quiet neighborhood on a large corner lot, featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Great flow from the living room entry to the eat-in kitchen. The kitchen leads out onto a large, reinforced deck with a fenced-in back yard, detached shed and detached garage. Two nice sized bedrooms on the 1st floor and a full bathroom. You'll find two more spacious bedrooms and a hall bathroom upstairs. New carpet upstairs and on the staircase was installed this week and replacement windows were installed in the entire home in 2018. Enjoy your evenings sitting on the spacious covered front porch! The landscaping here is beautiful and perfectly matched with this well maintained home. Replacement windows were installed throughout the house in 2018. Air Handler (2019), Roof (2017), Hot Water Heater (2017). This home is ready for you to make it yours, just in time for the holidays!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
6101 S Garden Rd, New Kent, VA 23140

Great Inventor Opportunity! Ranch home on over 1 Acre is ready for you to turn into a great investment in Beautiful New Kent County. 4 Bedroom 1 Bath with hardwood flooring. Nice Family Room space that opens to the Kitchen and Utility area. Detached Garage. Needs some TLC and sold As-Is.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
1522 Sycamore Square Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Welcome home to this beautifully kept end unit condominium in Sycamore Mews! Featuring a large patio with vinyl privacy fence backing up to a wood like setting you will be sure to find yourself feeling like you're away from it all! Kitchen features Breakfast bar, Pantry, Serving window overlooking the open plan dining and living area, Fireplace,Sliding patio doors to outside, ceramic floors throughout first floor, First floor bedroom(currently used as an office) with full ensuite bath. Second floor; Two Bedrooms both ensuite, laminate floors, plenty of closet space, washer and dryer in second floor laundry closet! Washer and dryer convey with purchase as does patio furniture including Propane gas patio grill. Fireplace and chimney flue, although no known defects are in perfect working order are to convey as is. Owner states any offers received before 12 noon Monday, November 22 will be answered by noon Tuesday 11/23/21.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
3504 Cedar Commons Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

Nestled on a large, quiet cul-de-sac lot you will find this beautiful and immaculate Colonial style home. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, rear deck and 2 car garage are just a few of the amenities that make this home so special. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1800 sq ft of comfortable living space. Enjoy bright and sunny mornings on your full front porch and relaxing sunsets on your rear deck (patio furnishings convey). The Owner's Suite allows you to indulge in luxury with a private bath with sunken, jetted garden tub and separate tiled shower. Refrigerator conveys. Convenient to highways and 15 minutes to downtown Richmond. Playset in rear yard does not convey.
RICHMOND, VA
5804 Rosebay Forest Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23112

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath transitional has lots of room to offer! A 2-story foyer welcomes you home to newly refinished hardwood floors throughout much of the downstairs. The kitchen offers a pantry, eat-in area, and plenty of cabinets & counter space. Enjoy the den's gas fireplace, surrounded by built-ins, or step through the back door to the large deck overlooking the backyard. The powder room and laundry (w washer and dryer) are off the hallway. Bring groceries in directly from the garage through the laundry room. Upstairs you will find a generous primary bedroom with a large ensuite including a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, as well as a WIC and private toilet. Three additional bedrooms and a bathroom, with a tub/shower, round out the upstairs. Pull down stairs lead to the attic. The two car garage offers a dog pen area with a special door for your pet to get outside. Woodlake has 4 pools (3 outdoor and 1 indoor), 16 playgrounds, volleyball/basketball/tennis courts, a fitness center, 13 miles of walking trails, Swift Creek Reservoir, kayak/paddleboard/pontoon boat rentals, and lots more!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
6290 Queens Lace Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

Investor Special. This roomy split level is situated on a gorgeous, fully fenced, flat lot that is just under 1/2 acre. With a 1 car garage, three bedrooms and two full baths on the top floor, one bedroom and one full bath on the first floor, this fixer upper is ready for you to put your stamp on. Please note, all flooring, fixtures and countertops will need to be replaced. Property requires full remodel and will likely not qualify for customary financing. Per tax records, square footage is not including finished first floor. Sq footage is approximately doubled.
HANOVER, VA
545 Virginia Center, Henrico, VA 23059

Located in beautiful Cross Point Subdivision. This fantastic home features a grand first floor bedroom with spacious multi-fixture bath and walk-in closet. Also located on the first floor are two additional bedrooms, while the fourth bedroom is featured on the upper level of the home. An open floor plan is the highlight of this property. A great room with gas fire place and built-in book case, open kitchen with eating area, and a formal dining area. A utility room that provides access to the garage is complete with washer and dryer. The kitchen is complete with a stove, microwave, refrigerator, and pantry. Complete with hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. The large deck looks over a newly constructed fully fenced rear lawn. Garage is storage shelves, painted floor, and drywall. HVAC is just over 1 year old and has digital thermostat.
VIRGINIA STATE
422 Gardys Mill Rd Rd, Westmoreland, VA 22488

This is the perfect home for a first time home buyer, investor or renovator. The bathroom and kitchen has been updated. It has new cabinets, countertops, flooring, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful back splash. This home then opens up to the formal dining area and great room. Around the corner is the primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Downstairs has a full basement that can be used as a man/woman cave. Gardy's Millpond is a mile away so get your fishing boat ready. Schedule your showing today !
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
507 Craig Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

This brick ranch has been well maintained. Owner had yearly checks of all appliances and roof. There's carpet over hardwood floors and thermal windows. All appliances convey. Stove and refrigerator are less than 5 years old. Laundry room, with washer and dryer, has plenty of storage space. The screened porch is a bonus you're sure to enjoy. You'll also like the large fenced back yard. There are two storage sheds in the back yard. The crawlspace is insulated. Landscaped yard and paved driveway parking. This is a great home on a quiet dead end street. Sold "As Is".
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
9904 Millers Run Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Gorgeous brick colonial style home w/5 bedrooms on nearly an acre lot! This beautiful home offers five spacious bedrooms and is surrounded by green trees! The main floor offers a spacious kitchen with custom oak cabinets, a tile backsplash, an island, and a stainless steel fridge. The rest of the common areas include a family room, a dining room w/ chandelier, and a living room with a large brick fireplace, built in shelving and direct access to your screened in porch. Upstairs you’ll find all five of your bedrooms including the generously sized primary suite with large windows, two closets, and a full bathroom with two vanities, and a shower. The back of the home offers a large screened in porch with skylights looking out on your open back yard; the perfect place for entertaining or enjoying all the seasons. Don’t forget about the detached storage shed and the oversized two car garage; ideal for all your vehicle and storage needs. Conveniently located a short distance from Hull Street Rd, 288, and the Commonwealth Center! Set your appointment to see this lovely home today!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
2331 Millyard Cir, Powhatan, VA 23139

THIS is not an ORDINARY brick house in the COUNTRY! BUILT TO THE HILT!This home has been METICULOUSLY cared for by the ORIGINAL owner and no expense was spared in the CONSTRUCTION of this HOME. When you pull in the DRIVEWAY you will see the beautiful cared for lawn with EXTENSIVE STONE retaining walls and beautiful concrete sidewalk leading up to FULL FRONT Fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors which carry into the kitchen and down the hall. Beautiful RAISED panel OAK cabinets with GRANITE counter tops make the kitchen which also has a pantry. The 3 bedrooms have lighted fans and carpet. The BATHS have GRANITE vanity tops and TILE floor. Downstairs there is a 4th bedroom full bath utility room and lots of other space including a great room and STONE HEARTH with GAS heater. This house has sprayed on insulation plus batted insulation making for under $100 electric bills each month! RENIE water heater, concrete patio, covered rear porch, large shop/garage with two attached side sheds and another large storage building. There is also a whole house GENERATOR!
POWHATAN, VA
5008 Chappell Ridge Pl, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome to 5008 Chappell Ridge Place, ready for a new owner to call home! Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level of the home, along with crown molding in many of the rooms. As you step inside enjoy the large living room, quaint office & stately dinning room. At the rear of the home, find a huge open area to entertain. The large family room has high ceilings, offers tons of natural light, & features a gas fireplace. The adjacent kitchen offers new quartz counters, an island, gas cooking, butlers pantry, tons of cabinet storage, & borders a bright breakfast area with skylight. The primary bedroom on the 2nd floor features a walk-in closet & luxurious en suite offering a double vanity, shower, & jetted tub. Three additional bedrooms also live on the second floor, all featuring ceiling fan/light fixtures, & new neutral carpet and paint. The finished third floor is flexible to your needs! A large room with attached full bath & additional storage space can be used as a bedroom or rec room. You'll have plenty of areas to enjoy the outdoors, from the screened porch, deck, & patio. Great location convenient to local schools, restaurants, & shopping. One look & you will fall in love!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

