4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $324,950

Welcome to 5008 Chappell Ridge Place, ready for a new owner to call home! Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level of the home, along with crown molding in many of the rooms. As you step inside enjoy the large living room, quaint office & stately dinning room. At the rear of the home, find a huge open area to entertain. The large family room has high ceilings, offers tons of natural light, & features a gas fireplace. The adjacent kitchen offers new quartz counters, an island, gas cooking, butlers pantry, tons of cabinet storage, & borders a bright breakfast area with skylight. The primary bedroom on the 2nd floor features a walk-in closet & luxurious en suite offering a double vanity, shower, & jetted tub. Three additional bedrooms also live on the second floor, all featuring ceiling fan/light fixtures, & new neutral carpet and paint. The finished third floor is flexible to your needs! A large room with attached full bath & additional storage space can be used as a bedroom or rec room. You'll have plenty of areas to enjoy the outdoors, from the screened porch, deck, & patio. Great location convenient to local schools, restaurants, & shopping. One look & you will fall in love!
