ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Volt and Frollo to launch BaaS app

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolt has partnered with Frollo to build and launch a new banking-as-a-service (BaaS) app that is fully integrated with Volt’s core banking system and can be white labelled for Volt’s BaaS customers. In addition, Volt will become...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

NewDay launches regulated instant access credit account, Newpay

NewDay, one of the UK consumer credit providers, has launched Newpay, a regulated instant access credit account, according to IBS Intelligence. Newpay is an instant access digital credit account designed to help consumers spread the cost of more extensive online baskets and purchases. Newpay fully integrates into the retailer’s checkout...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mpamag.com

Synergy One Lending launches financial wellness app

Synergy One Lending has deployed a financial wellness application created to help increase its engagement with its mortgage customer base. Through the mobile application called S1 FinFit, Synergy One aims to boost customer engagement and help first-time homebuyers develop their financial literacy. The San Diego-based mortgage banker said the app gives Synergy One “the opportunity to play a primary role in the consumer financial experience in mortgage and other consumer loan products.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baas#Brokers#Debit Card#Australian Finance Group#Afg#Volt Savings Account
thepaypers.com

Afterpay launches its Money app in Australia

Afterpay has officially launched its Money app in Australia, granting users access to savings accounts, a debit card, and a suite of features, according to Business Insider. Money by Afterpay sees the fintech move beyond pay-in-four transactions and towards ‘traditional’ banking, thanks to its partnership with Westpac. Through the Money app, Afterpay users can access savings and spending accounts backed by Westpac, along with a physical debit card linked to the transaction account. Afterpay says the Money app will offer social media-inspired insights based on account balances and Buy Now, Pay Later usage, granting users a view of their financial position. The company bills the Money app as a way for users, particularly Gen Z and millennial Australians, to fully grasp their saving habits while keeping an eye on their Buy Now, Pay Later expenditure.
CELL PHONES
rubbernews.com

Perform[cb] launches mobile app for affiliates

SARASOTA, Fla.—Perform[cb] Co. is offering PerformLEAP Partners, a mobile application that allows affiliates to conduct business across the globe, in real time. The application, available to iOS and Android users, boasts the ability to automate and prioritize existing offers, launch new offers, chat live with account managers and more. At...
CELL PHONES
NEWSBTC

Boost DeFi App Launching in November

Developers of the decentralized platform, Boost, are bringing the latest financial tools to the palm of your hand with the new app Boost DeFi. Boost DeFi is currently available to download for iOS and Android users with an official launch in mid-November. For now, users can utilize Boost’s exchange, BoostSwap, which is embedded directly into the app and free limit orders.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

My Health Record mobile app for account holders to launch in early 2022

The Australian Digital Health Agency (ADHA) has signed a contract with Chamonix IT Management Consulting for the company to build out a My Health Record mobile app for accountholders. The contract, valued at AU$2.1 million, is for Chamonix IT to build a new mobile app that gives My Health Record...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
thepaypers.com

Everon launches private banking app

Switzerland-based fintech Everon has announced starting the test phase for its private banking app. With the app, the start-up aims to offer users access to professional investment opportunities. First users should be able to access the app and feedback from customers should flow into the further development of the app. With the app, customers can pay, invest and regulate their pension, as well as gain access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and high net worth private clients. This is made possible through a cooperation with the multi-family office Swiss 5 Group.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Capgemini and Mambu to offer BaaS in Asia

Capgemini has announced that it is collaborating with Mambu, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud banking platform, to jointly offer banking-as-a- service (BaaS) in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement is intended to reinforce Capgemini as an ecosystem digital banking partner, with Mambu at the core of its banking infrastructure, and is set...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Music Daily Announces the Launch of Its Innovative Mobile App

The Gen-Z and Millennial website is now available on mobile with exclusive custom features for an enhanced fan experience. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / 'The Ultimate Fan Connection' now has the ultimate mobile app. Music Daily, the groundbreaking, fully immersive fan-to-fan website aimed at Gen-Z and Millennials, announces the launch of its mobile app available for download on both Apple and Google Play Stores.
CELL PHONES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins Launches iOS App

Bitcoin peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange LocalBitcoins has launched a mobile app for iOS devices, the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The application seeks to facilitate bitcoin trading as users can use their phones instead of a computer. LocalBitcoins launched an app for Android devices less than a month ago.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Jotform Apps Launches as a No-Code App Builder

Jotform Apps allows anyone to create mobile apps without coding knowledge. Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, announces Jotform Apps, a no-code app builder for anyone. Jotform Apps is a key tool in the no-code revolution. It allows users to build an app for a business, bundle forms, create...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

SumUp launches Business Account solution

SumUp has launched a new Business Account solution for SumUp merchants in the UK, and almost a dozen European markets. With SumUp Business Account, UK-based merchants will now be able to combine a SumUp issued account number and sort code with other SumUp services (such as the Card Reader, Invoicing, SumUp Card, payment links, and more) to streamline their business operations in a way that reduces the reliance on a high street bank.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

untied launches smart invoicing feature

UK-based personal tax app untied has launched a new invoicing capability on both its Android and iOS apps, in response to customer demand. The feature is an extension of untied’s existing payment request facility and is embedded into the invoice. The Open Banking-enabled service allows untied users, such as self-employed tradespeople, to send invoices with an embedded payment request link directly from the untied app. Their customers can pay via Open Banking using their own bank’s mobile/online apps. As befits the UK’s personal tax app, when money is received, it’s automatically recorded properly for tax purposes.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Talenthouse, Vodeno, Aion Bank launch embedded banking services for creatives in Europe

Talenthouse, the global platform connecting creatives with brands and celebrities, Vodeno, a cloud-native BaaS provider, and Aion Bank, a European licensed digital bank, have joined forces to launch embedded banking services for creatives in Europe. Talenthouse, which has a diverse global network of more than three and half million creatives...
BUSINESS
Confectionary News

Puratos launches AR app to increase customer support

The Digital AdvisAR app connects bakers, patissiers and chocolatiers to experts around the world. The Puratos Group has announced the launch of an augmented reality customer support tool/app that will instantly connect bakers, patissiers and chocolatiers to the company’s experts via augmented reality (AR) to help with trouble-shooting and problem-solving.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

FICO launches digitised onboarding solution

FICO has launched a new loan origination solution powered by its FICO Platform - and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The new solution will further be automating the loan origination process. Previously, customers with above-average to excellent credit (a high FICO score) could be approved for a low rate instantly, often within a day, while those with a lower FICO score required additional time - usually a few days - for the lender's back office to review the customer's financial and personal background.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Comviva, Strands partner for Personal Finance Management solutions

India-based mobility solutions company Comviva has teamed up with Spain-based fintech Strands to deliver an integrated suite of digital banking, wallet, and payment solutions. Through this partnership, Comviva will leverage Strands' Personal Finance Management (PFM) solution to enable banks and financial service providers to deliver personalised and contextual digital offerings to their consumers, augmenting consumer-engagement, and generating cross and up-sell opportunities.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

National payment switch to launch in Nepal

Nepal central bank has given approval to Nepal Clearing House to operate the national payment switch. The payment gateway will integrate multiple banks, digital payment vendors such as interbank payment system (IPS), ConnectIPS, quick response (QR) code and other digital ecosystem players into one system enabling them to transfer funds.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy