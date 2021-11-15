ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Decision coming on whether to allow Maine shrimp fishing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An oversight board is slated to make a decision next month on whether to allow shrimp fishing off New England this winter.

The fishery, based mostly in Maine, has been shut down since 2013. An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is slated to make a decision about whether to allow a season this winter at a meeting on Dec. 17.

Recent science about the status of the shrimp population in the Gulf of Maine is not encouraging, regulators have said.

The shrimp, which prefer cold water, are imperiled by the warming of the ocean off New England. Scientists have said recently that warming waters led to increased predation from a species of squid that feeds on shrimp.

The shrimp were once a winter delicacy in New England and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Conservationists expand forest protection in Down East Maine

LAKEVILLE, Maine (AP) — Conservation groups have expanded a protected forest area in rural Down East Maine with a new purchase of more than 2,000 acres (810 hectares). The Trust for Public Land and Downeast Lakes Land Trust said Thursday the purchase is in the area of Sysladobsis Lake, which is a popular site for campers. It will add to the Downeast Lakes Community Forest, which covers more than 55,000 acres (22,258 hectares).
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Grants to boost Maine potatoes, blueberries, flowers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Potato Board, a company that wants to expand wild blueberry wine, and a flower collective are among the groups that will receive about a half million dollar in agricultural grants. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is awarding the grants, which are...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South

ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states to try to better understand the insect’s migration and wintering behavior. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the effort on Thursday. Scientists want to hear about sightings from December...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
The Associated Press

A year later, Rhode Island buildings still say ‘Plantations’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island dropped “Providence Plantations” from its name a year ago, but not from its buildings. Providence Plantations is written in the script in marble near the State House dome and on bronze plaques in the entryway. The state seal with the full former name is on the rotunda floor, the elevator doors, door numbers and directional signs. It’s even on the rug in front of George Washington’s portrait in the state room.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Gulf Of Maine#Squid#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy