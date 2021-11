VTB Online has introduced the option of free money transfers using a personal QR code. To use the new service, the client needs to generate a QR code at VTB Online in one of two ways. Users can either select ‘Show QR’ from the menu on the application icon or go to the card or account from the main screen, press the ‘Refresh’ button and select ‘By QR code’. After that, users can share the QR code with clients of VTB, or other Russian banks, without transfer fees.

