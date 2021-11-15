ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, KY

Former lawmaker Sara Beth Gregory running for judgeship

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky lawmaker Sara Beth Gregory has filed to run for a circuit court judgeship next year.

Gregory, a Monticello resident, entered the race for circuit judge in the the 57th Judicial Circuit, which includes Russell and Wayne counties in southern Kentucky.

Gregory said she has been a practicing attorney since 2007 and currently serves as chief of staff for Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon. Gregory said she has a wide range of legal experience in civil and criminal cases, at the trial court and appellate levels.

She previously served in both the Kentucky House and Senate.

Gregory joined the state auditor’s office as general counsel in 2016 after working seven years as an attorney with a law firm in Monticello.

