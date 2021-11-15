ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

FSS warns KakaoBank to improve its AML system

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Supervisory Service (FSS), South Korea’s financial watchdog, has warned KakaoBank to improve its monitoring system that protects against money laundering. FSS concluded that KakaoBank’s anti-money-laundering...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

NewDay launches regulated instant access credit account, Newpay

NewDay, one of the UK consumer credit providers, has launched Newpay, a regulated instant access credit account, according to IBS Intelligence. Newpay is an instant access digital credit account designed to help consumers spread the cost of more extensive online baskets and purchases. Newpay fully integrates into the retailer’s checkout...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

SlimPay obtains PIS and AIS approval

SlimPay, European provider of recurring payments solutions for subscriptions, has obtained PIS / AIS (Payment Initiation Service / Account Information Service) approval. This service is introduced by the PSD2 (Directive on Payment Services) aimed at harmonising payment regulations within the European Union. The goal: to promote innovation in payment services by connecting banks and authorized players in order to facilitate payment processes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Nymbus introduces Banking-as-a-Service offering

Nymbus, a provider of banking technology solutions, has introduced its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering designed for banks, fintechs, and brands. Whether launching modern embedded banking solutions or leveraging an existing charter and infrastructure, Nymbus delivers scalable managed solutions, consulting services, and the regulatory framework needed to bring modern functionality to the user experience.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Nets to provide payments processing for Nordhealth

Nordhealth, a provider of cloud-based Practice Management Software for veterinarians and therapists, has signed an agreement with Nets to provide in-clinic and online payments processing and card tokenisation services. The ‘plug-and-play’ technology from Nets means Nordhealth customers will be free to choose their preferred payment providers, with the partnership supporting...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fss#Kakaobank#Aml#Money Laundering#Fss Rrb
thepaypers.com

VTB introduces QR code transfers

VTB Online has introduced the option of free money transfers using a personal QR code. To use the new service, the client needs to generate a QR code at VTB Online in one of two ways. Users can either select ‘Show QR’ from the menu on the application icon or go to the card or account from the main screen, press the ‘Refresh’ button and select ‘By QR code’. After that, users can share the QR code with clients of VTB, or other Russian banks, without transfer fees.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Indonesian fintech OVO introduces fixed-income product

Indonesia-based digital wallet OVO has partnered with financial marketplaces Bahana TCW Investment and Bareksa to introduce its first fixed-income product. This is the latest addition to OVO’s digital financial products offered via its platform with a minimum buy-in of USD 0.70, as part of the digital wallet company’s investment unit.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Alchemy Pay partners ARPA for global loyalty programme

ARPA, a blockchain-based solution for privacy-preserving computation, and the crypto-fiat hybrid payment solutions provider, Alchemy Pay (ACH), have announced their partnership. Alchemy Pay will use ARPA’s Multi-Party Computation (MPC) protocol to develop a global, multi-business networked loyalty program with enhanced privacy. Building on Alchemy Pay’s existing payment systems, Alchemy Pay...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bitstamp partners LHV Bank

Bitstamp has announced it will become the main liquidity provider for LHV Bank, which starts offering cryptocurrency trading to its customers. Bitstamp is partnering with the bank to help deliver on its priority of bringing certainty and stability to crypto investors and the crypto market, which intersects with LHV’s mission to increase access to financial services and capital. LHV will today cryptocurrency trading, having allowed customers to invest in cryptocurrency related ETF-s via certain investment accounts since 2018.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
thepaypers.com

ADCB-Egypt launches AI-powered fraud detection solution through SAS

ADCB-Egypt and SAS have announced their partnership for the implementation of Egypt’s first AI-powered fraud detection solution aimed at enhancing the bank’s real time fraud prevention capabilities. The partnership will enable the bank to monitor multiple channels such as Internet banking, mobile banking, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and cards transactions....
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

PINV, Fabrick to digitalise SME management

PINV has partnered with Fabrick – a company that also operates internationally to promote Open Finance. The collaboration brings the benefits of financial innovation to a wide target, fundamental for the entire economy. PINV is a management software that allows small and medium-sized companies to see cash flows in real-time, manage receipts and payments, financing requests directly from the platform, connecting all bank accounts, and integrating billing data. Through Fabrick Pass, the fintech startup can access the company’s various bank accounts and use account aggregation to provide payment reconciliation and classification services for various bank transactions. The solution provided by Fabrick allows the use of the PSD2 APIs published on the Open Banking platform and the leveraging of the Account Information Service Provider license in an as-a-service mode. The technological capabilities of PINV and Fabrick are therefore integrated in the service of process optimisation to make entrepreneurs aware and autonomous in the financial management of their business.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

SUSEP advances in regulating Open Insurance

The Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP) has released a resolution which deals with the accreditation and operation of Insurance Service Initiating Societies (SISS) within the scope of Open Insurance, according to Segs. The regulation aims to expand the possibilities of society and market participation in the structuring of operating models...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Belvo launches Recurring Expenses, a new data enrichment solution

Open Banking API platform Belvo has developed Recurring expenses, a new data enrichment solution that allows financial innovators to automatically identify consumers’ recurrent expenses for subscription services. The solution provides an instant picture of users’ monthly recurring expenses with a particular focus on subscriptions. One can use Belvo API to...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Zaggle partners with EarlySalary to provide instant lending solutions

Fintech company Zaggle has partnered with personal loan and salary advance platform EarlySalary to offer affordable credit to more than 4,500 corporates catering to over five million users. With this association, Zaggle will expand its product line and offer affordable and instant lending solutions to its existing clientele. Additionally, this...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

FDATA, Open Banking Expo to help foster a global Open Banking and Open Finance community

Open Banking Expo has partnered with Financial Data and Technology Association (FDATA), a fintech industry lobbying organisation, to help support, promote, and foster a global Open Banking and Open Finance community. FDATA works closely with government, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and industry to unleash the benefits of Open Banking and Open...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

SumUp launches Business Account solution

SumUp has launched a new Business Account solution for SumUp merchants in the UK, and almost a dozen European markets. With SumUp Business Account, UK-based merchants will now be able to combine a SumUp issued account number and sort code with other SumUp services (such as the Card Reader, Invoicing, SumUp Card, payment links, and more) to streamline their business operations in a way that reduces the reliance on a high street bank.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Comviva, Strands partner for Personal Finance Management solutions

India-based mobility solutions company Comviva has teamed up with Spain-based fintech Strands to deliver an integrated suite of digital banking, wallet, and payment solutions. Through this partnership, Comviva will leverage Strands' Personal Finance Management (PFM) solution to enable banks and financial service providers to deliver personalised and contextual digital offerings to their consumers, augmenting consumer-engagement, and generating cross and up-sell opportunities.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ACCESS to bolster the digital asset ecosystem

The Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Start-ups, Singapore (ACCESS) has launched the Virtual Assets Payment Group (VAPG), aimed at helping the digital asset ecosystem. The project wants to help promote sustainable growth for the ecosystem and strengthen regulatory engagement with regional regulators, including the Monetary Authority of Singapore. A Sub-Committee...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Wise partners ebankIT for fast cross-border transfers

Portugal-based ebankIT a banking software company, has partnered with global technology company Wise (formerly TransferWise). The partnership would help banks and financial institutions with international money transfers. Wise Platform will be available on the ebankIT Platform marketplace, which is used by banks and financial institutions to build their digital banking services. This means ebankIT's clients can use Wise Platform's international money transfer service, without needing to integrate it separately themselves.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Clear secures USD 75 million in funding

India-based fintech stratup Clear has closed Series C financing round led by Kora Capital and Stripe with USD 75 million. With this, Clear plans to expand the potential of its enterprise SaaS business, which it provides to listed companies with big turnovers for their invoice management, and GST bills. The startup also provides its SaaS services for invoicing to small businesses under ClearOne and for accountants as ClearPro.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

FICO launches digitised onboarding solution

FICO has launched a new loan origination solution powered by its FICO Platform - and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The new solution will further be automating the loan origination process. Previously, customers with above-average to excellent credit (a high FICO score) could be approved for a low rate instantly, often within a day, while those with a lower FICO score required additional time - usually a few days - for the lender's back office to review the customer's financial and personal background.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy