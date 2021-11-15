FSS warns KakaoBank to improve its AML system

PINV has partnered with Fabrick – a company that also operates internationally to promote Open Finance. The collaboration brings the benefits of financial innovation to a wide target, fundamental for the entire economy. PINV is a management software that allows small and medium-sized companies to see cash flows in real-time, manage receipts and payments, financing requests directly from the platform, connecting all bank accounts, and integrating billing data. Through Fabrick Pass, the fintech startup can access the company’s various bank accounts and use account aggregation to provide payment reconciliation and classification services for various bank transactions. The solution provided by Fabrick allows the use of the PSD2 APIs published on the Open Banking platform and the leveraging of the Account Information Service Provider license in an as-a-service mode. The technological capabilities of PINV and Fabrick are therefore integrated in the service of process optimisation to make entrepreneurs aware and autonomous in the financial management of their business.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO