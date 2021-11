On this list of diseases and conditions I hate, COVID has now become #1. I have never seen any condition cause so much suffering. It is an awful disease, probably taking the worse toll I’ve seen on people in terms of destroying their health in the short term, and even in the medium term. The longer term, 20 years from now, I am terrified to even think about. But COVID for me takes that #1 spot because it’s also destroyed so many things not directly related to health—the economy, businesses small and large, how we shop, how we engage socially, it’s changed the political climate, and even our civility and respect towards other human beings.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO