Yesterday (16th November), the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi unveiled its latest addition to its Lifestyle lineup of products in the form of the Mi TV mobile stand. According to a report by ITHome, Xiaomi has released the Mi TV mobile stand, which is officially said to be compatible with 65 to 100-inch TVs. The mobile TV bracket is made of metal, with a double hook design. The stand’s legs are made of thick, reinforced hollow tubes enabling them to withstand weights up to 120 kgs. The stand also consists of safety features like anti-shake, anti-tilt, and measures to prevent the TV from falling off the stand.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO