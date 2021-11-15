New Data From GumGum’s Accredited Contextual Intelligence Engine, Verity, Reveals That Keyword-Based Safety Strategies Are Blocking a Considerable Amount of Safe Content

New Solution Acts as an “Early Warning System” That Stops the Viability and Proliferation of Credential Stuffing Attacks. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, announced the early access availability of PerimeterX Credential Intelligence. Available to retail e-commerce businesses, financial services companies and any organization dealing with the threat of account takeover (ATO) attacks, it is a cloud-native web app security solution that flags and stops the use of compromised credentials on websites and mobile apps with speed and accuracy.

