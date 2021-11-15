New Data From GumGum’s Accredited Contextual Intelligence Engine, Verity, Reveals That Keyword-Based Safety Strategies Are Blocking a Considerable Amount of Safe Content
GumGum, Inc., a global media and technology company that specializes in contextual intelligence, released data indicating that a majority of online content containing keywords related to climate change is actually safe for brand advertising. The findings come from analysis by Verity, the company’s accredited contextual intelligence engine. Over a 30-day period,...aithority.com
Comments / 0