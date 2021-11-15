Emmes and MedGenome Launch Genomics Strategic Partnership Focused on Advancing Rare Disease Research

DANVILLE, Pa. — Nobody likes going to the doctor, and if your condition is not common, you may end up spending more time than you'd like at your physician's office. "We tend to prioritize things that are more commonly encountered and that fit that present patient. But within that group are 1, 2, 3 percent of individuals that happen to have a rare disease, and many of them are genetic," said Marc Williams, director emeritus of Geisinger's genomic medicine institute.

