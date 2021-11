No. 21 Arkansas (7-3, 3-3) at No. 2 Alabama (9-1, 5-1) 2:30 p.m. CST Saturday (CBS) 1 SEC player has 1,000 receiving yards in the 2021 season after Alabama WR Jameson Williams reached that milestone with six receptions for 158 yards and three TDs in a 59-3 victory over New Mexico State last week. The SEC has had at least one 1,000-yard receiver for 13 consecutive seasons. Williams has 51 receptions for 1,028 yards and 10 TDs to rank among the 13 players nationally with 1,000 receiving yards in the 2021 season. Williams owns Alabama’s 12th 1,000-yard receiving season, and he’s been preceded by seven players – David Palmer in 1993, DJ Hall in 2006 and 2007, Julio Jones in 2010, Amari Cooper in 2012 and 2014, Calvin Ridley in 2015, Jerry Jeudy in 2018 and 2019 and DeVonta Smith in 2019 and 2020.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO