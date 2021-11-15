GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PC back online

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition seems to be missing over 40 songs from the games' original soundtracks, according to Rockstar's tracklists. One of the most memorable aspects of the original GTA Trilogy was the games' impressive soundtracks and radio stations. These simple additions brought a bit of vibrancy to the worlds of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas. Nothing quite encapsulates a certain time period quite like the music of the eras. Of course, licenced music being used in games is always a tricky trail; as licenses expire, some music often ends up being removed years later. GTA 4 has suffered from this fate, with Rockstar confirming a few years ago that some of the songs used in that game have since been removed.

