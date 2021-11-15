ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
These five coins were the top gainers last week among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

IoTex (IOTX): The token of a blockchain infrastructure project aimed at the Internet of Things or IoT soared 114.18% last week. IOTX coin hit an all-time high of $0.2611 last week.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) listed a number of trading pairs involving IOTX and US Dollar and Euro this year on its Pro platform. Binance also announced the launch of IOTX perpetual contracts.

On Sunday, the Abra marketplace announced that they were listing IOTX on their platform because they “believe in this technology.”

So far this year, IOTX has surged 3167.58%, with 90-day gains at 151.59%. During the last 30 days, it has risen 211.25%.

Loopring (LRC): The Layer 2 coin, which runs on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), shot up 86.23% last week. LRC hit an all-time high of $3.83 last week.

LRC price got a boost this month after the news of a possible partnership deal on non fungible tokens with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) emerged after a leak in a GitHub repository.

The NFT buzz has been pushing up gas or transaction fees on the Ethereum network, which has also increased the appeal of Layer 2 solutions such as LRC. This fact was illustrated by the project in a recent tweet by the project as well.

In the last 30 days, LRC has spiked 592%, while in the past 90-day period LRC has gained 759%. The coin’s year-to-date gains stand at 1587%.

Livepeer (LPT): The token of a decentralized live video streaming network has risen 77% in the past week. It touched an all-time high of $100.24 last week.

The Livepeer coin has surged after the project acquired MistServer, a widely used media server created by video developers. The acquisition took place on Oct. 18.

Meanwhile, the project is sponsoring a virtual community hackathon, Web3 Jam, and said $100,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

LPT has shot up 4384.60% since the year began with a 233.84% rise seen in the last 90 days and 183.75% in the last 30 days.

WAX (WAXP): The token of a blockchain designed to make e-commerce transactions faster appreciated 64.53% last week.

WAX said in a statement last week that it has become the no. 2 mainnet/layer-1 blockchain in daily and 30-day NFT sales volume ahead of Solana and Flow and only behind Ethereum.

“This leap was driven by a surge in-game activity resulting in a tenfold increase in daily NFT sales volume since the end of September. NFT collections used for games now account for approximately 90% of the top 50 NFT collections on WAX in daily sales volume,” said the project.

On Sunday, the Wax Blockchain said on Twitter that official Hot Wheels, miniature automobile collectibles by Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT), NFTs are coming to Wax beginning Tuesday.

Wax coin has gained 2112.57% in 2021. 30-day gains stood at 198.6% and 90-day rise was at 334.89% at the end of the week.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC): The cryptocurrency that touts fast, secure, and low-cost payments as features shot up 33.99% in the past week.

On Sunday, the project tweeted about “The Litecoin Card,” a fintech platform powered by Unbanked, which can convert LTC at the time of payment. The card, which sports a Visa Inc (NYSE:V) logo, also supports Apple Pay and Google Pay — services provided respectively by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL (NASDAQ: GOOG).

LTC also got a boost last week as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) began accepting the coin.

Since the year began, LTC has shot up 118.76%. In the last 90 days, its gains were 51.8% and in 30 days they amounted to 45.93%.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): The native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com Chain, which was developed by the Crypto.com company, a fintech concern, shot up 28.27% in the week. CRO touched an all-time high of 0.492 early Monday morning.

Crypto.com became the top app on the Google Play app store in the United States this month. Advertisements featuring Hollywood actor Matt Damon helped propel the app to the top spot.

The advertisement campaign features the proverb “Fortune Favors the Brave.”

The marketing blitz has also extended to billboards, as noted by Crypto.com in a separate tweet.

CRO has gaied 697.33% since the year began. In a 90-day period its gains were 218.11%, while in the last 30 days they were 147.09%.

