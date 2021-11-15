ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Treasury yields start the week higher

By Vicky McKeever, @vmckeevercnbc
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields climbed higher Monday as investors continued to digest data from the previous session, which showed workers quitting their jobs in record numbers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.1 basis...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks may be entering an optimal period in the Thanksgiving holiday week

Stocks usually do well in Thanksgiving week, setting up for a year-end Santa rally. There is some key data in the coming week, most importantly personal consumption expenditure data, which includes the Federal Reserve's most watched inflation measure. The big news for markets may be President Joe Biden's choice of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Bills#Treasury Note#Consumer Price Index#U S Treasury#Treasurys Data#The Labor Department#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Eye Fed Chair Decision

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for Fed chair by the weekend. There are no major economic data releases or bond auctions scheduled for Friday. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, with investors keeping an eye on who will be named Federal Reserve chair. The yield...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Auctions
The Independent

US average 30-year mortgage rate back up over 3% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, with the main 30-year rate inching back up over 3%.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark home loan jumped to a still-low 3.1% from 2.98% last week. A year ago at this time the rate was 2.72%.The rate for a 15-year loan, popular with homeowners refinancing their mortgages, rose to 2.39% from 2.27% last week. It stood at 2.28% a year ago.As the job market has improved and demand for products and services continues to be red-hot, the Federal Reserve earlier this month...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Treasury yields ease; Turkey's lira plunges

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey's lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and stocks on Wall Street were mixed. Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Dollar: "We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the coming year, reflecting our views of a positive backdrop for risk and commodities alongside moderate U.S. dollar overvaluation. Upside risks are largely from risk-off moves rather than U.S. outperformance and limited relative to downside risks stemming from aggressive market pricing for tighter Fed policy."
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Treasury yields keep pullback from three-week top amid sluggish session

US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured after dropping from multi-day high. Stock futures struggle to remain positive, DXY tracks yields. US data, inflation expectations and Fedspeak probe bulls amid a light calendar. Market players seem divided amid indecision on the Fed’s next moves, following the recently easing US data and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, a day after settling at their highest since June

Gold futures declined Thursday to lose more than half of what they gained a day earlier, when prices settled at their highest since June. "Gold has struggled to sustain its breakout from last week, with prices coming under pressure due to the rallying U.S. dollar and [Treasury] yields on the front foot for most of the week," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "The downside should be limited for as long as inflation concerns remain the main focal point," he said, adding that he expects "dip buyers to step in on any short-term weakness." December gold fell $8.80, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,861.40 an ounce. Prices on Wednesday rose 0.9% to see the most-active contract finish at the highest since June 11, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield turns lower on Wednesday after housing starts slip

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, following the government's October housing starts and building permits report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to 1.591% at 4:15 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged 3.9 basis points lower to 1.979%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Climbs as Prices and Yields Tick Higher

Global inflation risks prevail, Canada delivers CPI data. The US economy is recovering well in the last quarter of the year and subsequently news of a fresh Fed Chairman being appointed seems to be fading in the horizon. Yesterday’s surprise surge in the US retail sales by 1.7% m/m for October hints that consumption remains at elevated levels however, these figures are nominal as rising price pressures persist.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy