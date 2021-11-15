ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Stocks Largely Unchanged; Shell Gains on Restructuring Plan

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets traded largely unchanged Monday, searching for direction as a positive earnings season winds down and concerns about rising Covid-19 cases climb. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.4%, while the U.K.’s...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Down 11% From 2021 Highs as Covid Returns, Consumers Fight Back

Investing.com - There were always fears that they could return and they have, to flip the long-running oil rally. Covid lockdowns not reported for months are back in the news amid Europe’s rush to contain rampaging cases of the virus, hammering the oil market harder this week than anytime over the past three months as crude prices are now down as much as 11% from the year’s highs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.75%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Utilities sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil & Gas, Financials and Telecoms sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.75%,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
etftrends.com

Are Chinese Stocks Gaining Momentum Again?

China’s retail sales picked up during the month of October, which could provide an early indicator that the economy could be overcoming its challenges in 2021. As such, ETF traders can look at potential buy-the-dip opportunities in China funds. A pair of leveraged funds from Direxion could also help amplify gains.
RETAIL
investing.com

Adyen, HelloFresh and Zalando Gain as European Lockdowns Return

Investing.com – Shares of HelloFresh (DE: HFGG ), Zalando (DE: ZALG ) and Adyen (AS: ADYEN ) were trading higher in Europe Friday as Austria became the first country on the continent to reimpose a lockdown to contain a resurgent coronavirus. Meal-kit provider HelloFresh was up 5.0% in Frankrurt trading...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Earnings Reports#Investing Com European#The European Central Bank#German#Heineken#Heiny#South African#Distell Group#Air#Wizz#The European Parliament
Reuters

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

European stocks extend gains for sixth straight day

(Reuters) – European stocks inched up for a sixth consecutive session to trade near record highs on Wednesday, as some positive earnings reports helped overshadow worries that soaring natural gas prices were feeding into inflationary pressures. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lifted Wall...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investing.com

European Stock Futures Largely Flat; Sino-U.S. Meeting, Rising Covid Cases Eyed

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Tuesday, as investors digest a key meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as well as rising Covid-19 cases in the region. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Largely Flat; Deutsche Telekom Raises Outlook

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open largely unchanged Friday, consolidating after withstanding the shock of a sharp rise in U.S. inflation, helped by generally positive corporate earnings. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% higher, while CAC 40 futures in...
STOCKS
investing.com

European luxury stocks slide on China stagflation concerns

LONDON (Reuters) - European luxury stocks were the top decliners in London, Paris and Milan on Wednesday after data showed China's factory inflation jumped in October, heightening stagflation concerns in the country, a top buyer of high-end products. Renewed concerns over the impact of a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Largely Higher; M&S Soars as Turnaround Takes Hold

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Wednesday, boosted by solid corporate earnings ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. At 3:30 AM ET (0830 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded largely flat, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.1%. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Largely Unchanged; GE, Robinhood and PPI Data in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening largely unchanged higher Tuesday, continuing at record levels on the back of a strong earnings season and ahead of the release of key inflation data. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 30 points, or 0.1%, while S&P...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Mixed; AB Foods Soars on Primark Recovery, Bayer Gains

Investing.com - European stock markets traded in subdued fashion Tuesday, as investors focused on the ongoing earnings season ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. At 3:45 AM ET (0845 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
stockinvestor.com

Big Gains Are in Store for Infrastructure Stocks

Most investors that pay any attention to technical analysis agree that the market is overbought in terms of the major averages. Thus, I suspect that there will be a period of consolidation over the next two weeks, with the rally resuming itself after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The SPDR S&P...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy