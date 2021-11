MISSOULA – The nation’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is a form that prospective and current college students must complete to receive federal funding for higher education from the U.S. Department of Education. The FAFSA is the major kicking-off point for the majority of educational funds, including some scholarships at many schools like the University of Montana. The U.S. Department of Education notes that students who submit a FAFSA application are more likely to attend college.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO