COP26 a wake-up call for the industry, OPEC's Barkindo says

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo discusses his takeaways from...

www.cnbc.com

spglobal.com

OPEC to stay 'cautious,' with oil market surplus coming in December: Barkindo

OPEC will 'do whatever is necessary' to protect global recovery. The global oil market will flip from deficit to surplus in December, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Nov. 16, which is why the group and its allies must proceed conservatively with production policy decisions going forward. Not registered?. Receive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Message: Nuclear industry calls for successful conclusion to COP26

World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao y León has called for more action, not more rhetoric, to come out of the ongoing COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. In a video address, she said the important role nuclear energy plays in combatting climate change still needs more recognition. A transcript of her video message follows.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

COP26: New draft climate deal steps up call for urgent action

A new draft agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has stepped up calls on governments to urgently tackle climate change. It asks countries to reveal their plans to massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions at a much faster speed than previously. But it softens commitments to reduce use of...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

EU calls on COP26 nations to step up to help vulnerable nations

GLASGOW (Reuters) – EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans called on Wednesday on those nations which have yet to commit money for climate adaptation to do more to help vulnerable nations cope with climate change. “We call on those (countries) who have not yet done so, to scale up their...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Cnbc#Adipec
BBC

COP26: Fossil fuel industry's delegation and the UK's £290m pledge

At COP, the UK is seeking an over-arching deal that it will hope to agree with all parties. The deal will need to tackle issues including cutting carbon emissions and money for countries to adapt to rising temperatures. This comes as UK pledges £290m to help poorer countries tackle the impact of climate change. It will go towards planning and investing in climate action, improving conservation and promoting low-carbon development in Asian and Pacific nations, the government says. Developing nations have called for financial help, arguing they are already suffering and will be worst affected by climate change. Follow updates on our live page.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Sweet crude grades from the U.S. Gulf Coast have seen increased interest from Asian buyers in recent weeks, as many refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region are purchasing more of the sweeter crude varieties, energy analytics firm Vortexa says. Asian refiners are looking for more crude of the sweeter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Final Trades: EWJ, C, UUP & DG

The final trades heading into the holiday week. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Nadine Terman.
STOCKS
CNBC

UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

UBS named Colm Kelleher on Saturday as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as chairman of the world's biggest wealth manager when his mandate ends in April. Kelleher retired from his post as president of Morgan Stanley in 2019 after three decades at the U.S. investment bank. UBS named...
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
AFP

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
AGRICULTURE

