A new girl group will be debuting under a new label launched by HYBE!. Keep on reading to know more. HYBE to Debut Girl Group Under Newly Launched Label 'ADOR'. On November 12, KST, it was reported that HYBE has launched a new label called "ADOR," which means "All Doors One Room," and will be an independent label under HYBE's multi-label system that will develop a differentiated business that has yet to be done by existing labels.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO