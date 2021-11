If it wasn’t so before, Monday night made it abundantly clear that there won’t be a rock bottom for the Houston Rockets. This is a really bad basketball team and they’re shaping up to be at the top of the lottery for their second straight season. However, we’re also in pretty dicey territory. Twelve-game losing streaks inspire change, either from the coaching staff or the front office. The Rockets are at defcon two right now.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO