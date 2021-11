That’s all that remains in the Orcas Vikings’ 2021 soccer season. The first round of the state playoffs saw the top seed Vikings play host as they took on the Puget Sound Adventist Sharks at Anacortes High School. The first game of the playoffs saw a relatively large crowd make the trip to Anacortes to support their Vikings and they were rewarded with a 5-0 demolition of Puget Sound. The Sharks kept it close for the first 20 minutes of play.

ANACORTES, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO