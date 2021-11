If you're a fan of music, chances are you've heard of K-pop group Monsta X. The worldwide phenomenon, who was formed through the reality show No.Mercy in 2015, is climbing the charts yet again with their new smash single, "One Day." And just this week, fans were treated to the first look of their upcoming movie, Monsta X: The Dreaming, hitting movie theaters in more than 70 countries this December. For the past six years, Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. have wowed audiences with their superb performances. But before they found massive success, each artist grew up with a wide variety of music that influenced their journey in the...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO