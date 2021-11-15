ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Weekly case update – County COVID stats

By News
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the last update on Friday, Nov. 5, there have been 19 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. Current case count is now 376. Of these 19 new cases, initial investigations indicate that 7 appear to have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals. There are approximately 29 unvaccinated close...

Health
