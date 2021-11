Marília Mendonça, Brazil’s most-listened-to artist in Brazil on Spotify in 2019 and 2020, died today in a plane crash, according to her public relations firm. A sertanejo country music star in Brazil, she had more than 38 million followers on Instagram. She was a feminist icon who sang about empowering women. Mendona’s plane went down in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, her PR firm said. She was traveling to a concert at the time of the crash. Four other people with her died. Photographs and videos show the plane laying just beneath a waterfall. On Friday, Mendonça posted...

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO