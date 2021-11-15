ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Youth For Change: Environmental Leadership Club is looking for participants

By Life
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Friends of the San Juans. Calling all high school students on Orcas and San Juan Island interested in environmental action! Are you passionate about the environment?. Do you wish to see positive change in your community? Join...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Stewardship#San Juan Island#Marine Science#The Madrona Institute
