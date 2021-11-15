ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

‘Buy Local Month’ showcases the importance of supporting local business

By Katie Collett
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYzmW_0cwvkGK400

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the time of year when we are all looking for the best deals and unique gifts. This week our team is focused on showing you what each city plans to do to support, and showcase, local business.

First, we take you to Virginia Beach where business owners are ready for “Buy Local Month” which kicks off on November 15.

Inside The Royal Chocolate in Virginia Beach Town Center sits a treasure trove of handmade treats, ready to be gifted and devoured.

“It’s a big, big time of year for us, so we’re pretty excited about it,” said Brenda Tusing, co-owner of The Royal Chocolate.

Tusing says The Royal Chocolate will celebrate 15 years in December. It’s a major milestone considering the pandemic.

“You go into business, or any endeavor, and you expect a lot of things, but you don’t expect a pandemic,” said Tusing.

Tusing has her sights set on holiday sales. To help with that, the Retail Alliance in Hampton Roads created Buy Local Month . It runs now through December 15.

“If you shop local, your dollar stays in the community. So, say for instance, The Royal Chocolate. They have fliers. They have pamphlets. They give away things. They source local vendors. So, that money that they’re employing for local other businesses keeps that dollar churning in our local community. Therefore the local economy strengthens with that,” said Kylie Ross Sibert of the Retail Alliance.

Ross Sibert says Buy Local Month encourages us to support our local businesses throughout Hampton Roads. She says you should not wait to walk through their doors.

Amazon to establish East Coast supply hub in Stafford County

“They are really hoping people will come out and shop a little earlier this season. We all know that there are issues with supply chains. So, get the products while you can. Support your local businesses.”

In the middle of Buy Local Month, lands Small Business Saturday, on November 27. For the ViBe District of Virginia Beach, that means annual special deals at neighborhood shops and restaurants, a pop-up vendor marketplace, and a scavenger hunt that ends with the winner receiving hundreds of dollars in gift certificates and prizes.

Small businesses throughout Virginia Beach are showing they are the sweet spot in the community.

“My theory about life is nothing’s all good or all bad, and I think the good side of (the pandemic) is people really have turned around and looked at local, realized the value, and the flavor that we bring to a community, and they are choosing us because we’re local, and I think that’s important,” said Tusing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Restaurants#Weather#Buy Local Month#The Royal Chocolate#The Retail Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Norfolk doctor seeks temporary injunction to be able to prescribe controversial COVID-19 drug at Sentara hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A doctor from Eastern Virginia Medical School is suing Sentara Healthcare, arguing he should be able to use the controversial anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin on his patients. On Friday, the Norfolk Clerk’s office confirmed to 10 On Your Side a decision on the injunction will come down next week. Sentara Healthcare’s side […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy