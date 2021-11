A judge in Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt of Congress case has rejected an attempt by his counsel to delay further hearings in the case until next year.Mr Bannon refused to appear before the House select committee investigating the 6 January riots, and surrendered to the FBI before a first court appearance on Monday.Lawyers for Donald Trump’s former adviser argued the case presents “complex constitutional issues” and that it would require some time to prepare their defence during a scheduling hearing on Thursday. Prosecutor Amanda Vaughn argued that the case was relatively straightforward and involved only around 200 documents, most...

