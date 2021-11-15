ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What Did Stephanie Ruhle Say? Why MSNBC Host's Inflation Comments Have Received Backlash

By Jamie Burton
 5 days ago
Some viewers have claimed Stephanie Ruhle is out of touch for her comments on inflation and on how the average American spent their money during the...

Comments / 5

Spider
4d ago

Same as she always does, except this time, she was much clearer..."let them eat cake"

Jim Schmitt
4d ago

This is why the FAKE NEWS MEIDA have NO CREDIBILITY LEFT. All the do is push the Democrats LIES and PROPAGANDA.

Fox News

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped by Joe Concha for downplaying inflation concerns: 'This is not journalism'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted a CNN and MSNBC host accused of mocking Americans' concerns over inflation as consumer prices continue to soar. JOE CONCHA: Well, that's in step with what the administration is doing, we just talked about, I am willing to bet Liam's Notre Dame College Fund, that's my son, that this CNN media correspondent has never seen a cow in his life because either you A, think that milk is imported from other countries and comes by way of cargo ship... Or B, you're actually trying to sell your Twitter followers that the supply chain crisis is a product of disinformation from right-wing media meant to hurt the president and the administration. The answer is likely all of the above because this is an activist, this is not a journalist.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Stephanie Antoinette’: MSNBC host sparks backlash after claiming Americans profited from pandemic

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle sparked a backlash after claiming that Americans can afford to deal with inflation and noted that savings increased during the pandemic, in comments some conservatives have called tone-deaf. She said that Americans need to put the rise of inflation and increased prices of everyday items such as fuel and gas “in perspective” while appearing on NBC’sSunday Today. The Department of Labour has said that the consumer price index rose 6.2 per cent year-over-year in October – the biggest annual gain since November 1990. Month-over-month, prices jumped 0.9 per cent. Ms Ruhle told host Willie Geist that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

Who Will Take Over for Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams? Here Are MSNBC’s Prime Internal Candidates

As we reported earlier this week, NBC News legend Brian Williams is leaving the network and MSNBC’s 11 p.m. hour at the end of the year. “We love Brian and we are so grateful for all of the incredible contributions that he’s made over the last few decades and we wish him the very, very best in this next chapter,” NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde told Paley International Council Summit attendees on Tuesday. “But during those natural transitions, we have incredible opportunities that have opened up for the extraordinary deep bench of journalists that we have at the News Group.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

MSNBC host suggests Democrats have a 'great economic story'

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued on Wednesday that the Democrats have actually accomplished plenty of good things when it comes to the economy. On "Meet The Press Daily," Ruhle discussed the recent report that prices had climbed 6.2% in October which is the highest inflation rise since December 1991. Host Chuck Todd acknowledged that Democrats bear the brunt of the criticism during this "short inflation."
BUSINESS
CNN

As Brian Williams exits MSNBC, network brass have an intensifying talent problem

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. MSNBC has a talent problem on its hands. Brian Williams told network management on Tuesday that he is passing on their offer of a new contract. He is ending a 28-year relationship with NBC and becoming a free agent at the end of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Brian Williams to Part Ways With MSNBC by Year’s End

Brian Williams, the veteran anchor who became an integral part of MSNBC after a critical on-air gaffe in 2015 while behind the anchor desk at “NBC Nightly News” led to his removal from that landmark program, is parting ways with the cable-news outlet and striking out on his own. His next steps in the news business, or whether he expects to continue in it, remain unknown. “This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams, 62, said in a note to NBC News and MSNBC staffers Tuesday evening.  “There are many things I want to do, and...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with analysis of the latest inflation numbers. “All of this is part of the COVID recovery,” she says. She predicts higher energy prices this winter but says one reason prices are up is because “people can afford to pay those prices.”Nov. 11, 2021.
BUSINESS
mediaite.com

MSNBC Mocked for Tweet Claiming ‘Why the Inflation We’re Seeing Now is a Good Thing’

Twitter users mocked MSNBC on Monday for tweeting an article with the comment, “Why the inflation we’re seeing now is a good thing.”. The article, headlined “How Covid became the unlikely hero of our inflation crisis” and written by James Surowiecki, delved into some of the economic issues arising in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and pointed out several ways that American workers and consumers had benefitted:
BUSINESS
TODAY.com

See wild Willie Geist fan Stephanie Ruhle hop fence to hug him during NYC Marathon

Willie Geist's NBC News colleagues were cheering him on as he ran the New York City Marathon — and their enthusiasm couldn't always be contained to the sidelines. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle shared a video of herself, clad in all black, clambering over one of the fences that lined the 26.2-mile route to give the Sunday TODAY host a huge hug as he ran by.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
leedaily.com

Msnbc’s Joy Reid Refuses That Inflation Is Changing the Economy, Blames Gop of Seizing on the Problem

Joy Reid, the MSNBC anchor, came together with her colleague Stephanie Ruhle to argue that the actual issue in the economy isn’t inflation, not in real terms. “The readout” host was having a discussion on Wednesday about the increasing concerns about elevating inflation that is impacting the economy. Although, just after that, Reid pointed out the worries over inflation as a Republican subject matter.
BUSINESS
Variety

MSNBC Has Much to Juggle as Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow Take Next Steps

MSNBC die-hards tune in partially because they know what they can expect on most evenings: Rachel Maddow will do her 22 minutes of connecting-the-dots news-cycle analysis at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams will wrap up the day with a vast array of knowledgeable experts at 11. Starting next year, however, fans — and even the executives who run the place — can’t be sure what they’re going to get. Williams announced Tuesday that he will walk away from MSNBC and NBC News after a near three-decade run, while Maddow is negotiating over a new production deal that could result in a significant...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Brian Williams does a 'dramatic reading' of his resignation memo after 28 years at NBC

MSNBC host and former longtime NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams informed colleagues Tuesday that he will leave the network when his contract ends at the end of December. He has been in journalism for 39 years, 28 of them at NBC, Williams said on The 11th Hour Tuesday night, and in case viewers missed his resignation letter "or demanded a dramatic reading, here it is."
CELEBRITIES
