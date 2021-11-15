ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dubai airport CEO: More passengers, but years to recover

By ISABEL DEBRE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry.

Yet a full recovery remains years off. Just 20.7 million people squeezed through the airport so far this year — a 74% drop from before the coronavirus hit in 2019.

CEO Paul Griffiths said the figure still represents a sharp turn in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was clobbered by the pandemic.

“We're still optimistic for recovery being very strong,” Griffiths told The Associated Press amid the aroma of jet fuel and noise of plane takeoffs on the second day of the biennial Dubai Air Show. “It’s going to be a couple of years, but I hope I’m wrong.”

Some 6.7 million passengers passed through the airport over the third quarter, with flights surging 17% between January and September compared to the same period last year. It's a welcome change from the steady stream of bad news in 2020, when the airport slashed 34% of its staff and mothballed a main terminal as the coronavirus closed borders around the world.

“Growth is returning very strongly,” Griffiths said, citing a 40% spike in bookings last month. The airport is gearing up for flying to rebound at the year's end, betting that accelerating vaccinations and relaxing travel curbs will allow Europeans to flee wintry weather for Dubai's beaches and tourists to visit the giant world's fair in the city that runs until March.

Griffiths said confidence also grew with the loosening of travel restrictions from India and Pakistan, which remained the airport's largest market this quarter and routinely send legions of laborers and visitors to the United Arab Emirates. Airlines have expanded their flying schedules as the United States recently welcomed back vaccinated Europeans and India reopened for quarantine-free tourism on Monday.

Still, there are lingering signs that the industry's worst-ever crisis may not be over. Behind Griffiths, tails of scores of Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s, largely grounded amid the pandemic, loomed at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city’s second airport that went out of use for commercial flights last year.

The Middle East’s biggest carrier, Emirates, reported receiving an additional $681 million from the Dubai government earlier this month, bringing the total cash aid close to $3.8 billion as it posted $1.6 billion in losses for the third quarter.

Yet as demand for long-haul travel picks up and more superjumbo jets fill the skies, the airport's dedicated A380 terminal, Concourse A, will return to life later this month, Griffiths said.

“We've been cash positive throughout the pandemic and not relied on any subsidy from any other entity,” Griffiths added, while acknowledging that the region's airlines have struggled with the slow return of long-haul and business trips.

Even as variants continue to course through inoculated populations and economic recovery remains slanted toward wealthier Western countries, Griffiths described a torrent of pent-up travel demand after a year and a half of financial pain.

“We'll see people having the confidence to rush back to travel," he said. “I don't think it will be a trickle. It will be a flood."

Meanwhile at Israel’s pavilion, across the carpeted halls of the Dubai Air Show convention center, the military-industrial behemoths behind the country’s arsenals of unmanned aerial vehicles, missile defense systems and fighter jets hawked their wares for the first time after Israel and the UAE normalized diplomatic relations last year.

Shared enmity of Iran, the Shiite powerhouse known to provide drones and other military technology to its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Gaza, helped bring Israel and the UAE together. But even as a drone mock-up dangled behind him from the ceiling, Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, repeatedly declined to discuss the regional politics behind the company’s deals with the UAE.

He took pains to avoid mention of Iran and to stress the civilian nature of IAI's exports, focusing on its space satellites, aircraft conversions and aerial surveillance.

“There’s a lot of threats all around,” Levy told The Associated Press when asked multiple times about the escalation of drone attacks across the region, including the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf, blamed on Iran. “I’m not analyzing them. I’m just saying they exist. And countries need to be prepared to defend themselves against those threats.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

FedEx Express Plans New Hub At Dubai World Central Airport

In a statement released on November 2, 2021, American multinational conglomerate logistics and shipping company FedEx Express said it plans to open a new hub at Dubai World Central Airport (DCW). The world’s largest express delivery service signed an agreement with Dubai South to build a new regional hub in the Logistics District.
INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Airport Prepares for Return of International Passengers From 33 Countries

Airports in the U.S. can welcome vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries starting Monday. Friday afternoon held a brisk amount of passenger traffic at DFW International Airport with hopes for more traffic starting Monday. Terminal D, where the greatest impact from COVID-19 travel restrictions have been felt, international passenger traffic this year is down 40% compared to the same time in 2019.
DALLAS, TX
kinyradio.com

ANC Airport reports "strong" showing of summer passengers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Officials at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport report that passenger numbers for summer 2021 were strong. For the summer of 2021, May through September, 877,351 more passengers passed through the airport compared to last year. ANC assume that most of the increase in passenger traffic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Airport#Dubai World#Ap#The Associated Press#Europeans
BBC

Palma de Mallorca: Fleeing passengers shut down busy Spanish airport

One of Spain's busiest airports shut down for nearly four hours on Friday after an apparent attempt by migrants to enter the country illegally. A plane flying from Casablanca in Morocco to Istanbul, Turkey, was diverted to Palma de Mallorca after a medical emergency was reported aboard. When the jet...
NBC New York

Aviation Industry Is ‘Not Quite Out of the Woods,' But There Are Signs of Recovery, Dubai Airports CEO Says

The air travel industry is not in the clear yet, but the future could be "much brighter" than the last 20 months, said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. The city's airports have seen 20.7 million passengers this year, a "far cry" from pre-pandemic levels, which may only be achieved in 2025, he told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Sunday at the Dubai Air Show.
BUSINESS
passengerterminaltoday.com

Traffic recovers to more than 50% of pre-pandemic levels at MAG airports

Airports operated by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) served 2.7 million passengers in October 2021, representing 51% of pre-pandemic traffic compared with the same month in 2019. These figures mark six months of sustained increases in the number of passengers traveling through MAG airports. In May 2021, the group welcomed only...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Dubai
Country
Iraq
Shropshire Star

Dubai International Airport boss says growth returning ‘very strongly’

Airlines have expanded their flying schedules. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said, signalling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry. Yet a full recovery remains...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Passenger volume at US airports nearing prepandemic levels as TSA staffs up

Passengers are flooding back to airports across the nation this Thanksgiving, even nearing precoronavirus pandemic levels. On Sunday, more than 2.1 million people were screened at airport checkpoints across the nation, 10% fewer people than were screened on the same day two years ago, according to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Running Passengers Forces Temporary Airport Closure In Palma De Mallorca

One of the busiest airports in Spain, Palma de Mallorca (PMI), was temporarily shut down yesterday for four hours after a group of migrants tried to enter the country illegally. While on the route from Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) to Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW) in Istanbul, Turkey, Air Arabia Maroc flight 437 made an emergency landing on the island of Mallorca.
HEALTH SERVICES
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel & Tourism sector in France set to recover more than a third this year, shows new WTTC research

LONDON, UK - New research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reveals the France’s Travel & Tourism sector’s recovery could achieve a growth of 34.9% this year. The news comes on the day WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism sector, its Members, and business leaders from around the world, head to Paris for the Destination France summit.
TRAVEL
passengerterminaltoday.com

Bangalore International Airport launches hackathon to develop an end-to-end passenger app

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) – has collaborated with Microsoft India on the BIAL Genie Hackathon to develop an app using Microsoft Azure. The hackathon invites professional developers, data scientists and data engineers to design solutions that will improve the end-to-end...
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
businessobserverfl.com

Passenger levels soar above pre-pandemic figures at airport

October proved to be yet another busy month for the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Passenger traffic was up 148% compared to the volume seen during the pandemic, but it was also well over pre-COVID-19 levels — by 72%. With 275,359 passengers last month, the airport, under the call letters SRQ, has seen 2,494,632 passengers in total this year. SRQ is well on its way to the expected 3.2 million total passengers by the end of December, according to a statement.
SARASOTA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
71K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy