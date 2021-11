It seems that the hardware delays just keep on coming. In a week where we’ve learned that Valve’s Steam Deck has been delayed and that Sony possibly had to cut PS5 production estimates because of the global parts shortage, we’re now learning that the initial orders for Panic’s Playdate handheld have also been delayed. There is a silver lining to this one, though, so at least in the end, it isn’t all bad news.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO