MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are on the lookout for two suspects who they believe assaulted a 53-year-old man on Nov. 1. Police say the first-degree assault occurred in the 12100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring around 7:30 p.m. The man said that he was walking on the sidewalk when two other men came up to him and punched him in the face. He then fell to the ground, and one suspect proceeded to kick him in the face, police said. The suspects then ran away from the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO