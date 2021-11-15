ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people

By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in eastern Nangarhar province Friday during afternoon prayers, wounding at least 15 worshippers. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Hanif told VOA the explosive device was planted inside the mosque, but he said there were no deaths. Eyewitnesses...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bombing in a district that borders Afghanistan has killed two policemen. The district police chief says they were on security duty near a dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing both. He says a search for those involved in Saturday’s attack is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The district served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban — a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The group is currently in peace talks with the government in Islamabad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The more than 66,000 United Nations peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism, the U.N. peacekeeping chief said Friday.
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Police#Ap
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

'Dark future': The distress of Afghan women who can no longer work

At 21 years old, Madina had her dream job: she was a journalist, her salary crucial to her family's life in Afghanistan. Then the Taliban came. Now, like so many other Afghan women, Madina cannot work and her family has lost her income -- just as Afghanistan's economy collapses and the United Nations predicts half its population could run out of food during the long, cold winter. It leaves Madina, trapped behind closed doors, to wonder anxiously how her family will pay the rent and buy the wood to heat their home until spring.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Bomb Wounds 11 University Students in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - A homemade bomb thrown through the roof of a university lecture hall wounded 11 students on Wednesday, the vice chancellor said, in an English-speaking region of Cameroon in the grip of a bloody separatist conflict. University of Buea vice-chancellor Horace Ngomo Manga said 'the device fell to...
AFRICA
AFP

Israel couple accused of spying in Turkey back home after release

An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said. Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower -- Istanbul's tallest building. A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported. The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any intelligence agency.
WORLD
AFP

UK's Charles takes inter-faith, climate mission to Egypt

Britain's Prince Charles met Egypt's president and the head of Sunni Islam's prestigious Al-Azhar institution Thursday in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar's grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Two deadly explosions rock Uganda's capital city

KAMPALA, Uganda - At least two people were reportedly killed early Tuesday in Uganda's capital city when two explosions occurred within 30 minutes of each other. According to CNN, both bombs exploded in Kampala, one around 10 a.m. (local time) very close to the Ugandan parliament, which was shortly thereafter evacuated, and the other near the central police station.
AFRICA
Times Daily

Spain broadens counting of victims in gender violence crimes

MADRID (AP) — Spain's left-wing government said Friday it will begin to count in its official statistics on gender violence the slayings of women or minors by men regardless of the relationship that existed between victim and killer. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Deadly ISIS suicide bombings target Uganda's capital city

At least three people are dead and dozens injured following suicide bombings in Uganda's capital city, Kampala, on Tuesday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the attacks, which took place near a government building and police headquarters. BBC News senior broadcast journalist Patience Atuhaire joins CBSN from Kampala with the latest.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy