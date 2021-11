Insurtech Lemonade has announced the appointment of Sean Burgess as chief claims officer. Burgess joins Lemonade after more than 25 years at USAA. Blair most recently served as USAA’s chief claims officer. During his tenure, the company doubled in size, becoming the third-largest homeowners’ insurer and fifth-largest auto insurer in the US. In his new role, Burgess will oversee Lemonade’s key claims functions across the US and the European Union. He will report to Gavin Blair, senior vice president of customer operations.

