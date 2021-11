The seven Spider-Man suits that will be available when the webslinger makes their way to Marvel's Avengers have been revealed. In a new blog post, Crystal Dynamics offered a look at a variety of suits, starting with 'The Classic Suit', directly inspired by Steve Ditkko's original look. The developers say they updated a few "key elements" of the "timeless look" so as not to distract too far from the iconic costume. There's also a suit designed especially for Marvel's Avengers, adding a more 'scientific' take on the costume, with rubber on the gloves and boots and special material for both the red and blue sections of the outfit.

