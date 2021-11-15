ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Man driving 870 miles in world's smallest car

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Orchin, from East Sussex, is driving a Peel P50 from John O'Groats to Land's End. P50s are the world's smallest cars and are only 137cm long and 120cm high. Mr Orchin expects to take up to three weeks to complete...

www.bbc.com

MotorBiscuit

The World’s Fastest Electric Car Can Hit 357 Miles per Hour

The Tesla Model S Plaid may be one of the fastest production electric cars, with a top speed of 200 mph. But it’s no match for the Vesco 444 “Little Giant,” an electric car (if you can call it a car) purpose-built to be fast. So fast, in fact, that it holds the national record for the fastest electric vehicle. So let’s dive into the tech and specs of the Little Giant, to see how it reached that achievement.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's First NFT Digital Concept Car

Non-fungible tokens are not new in the automotive industry. NFTs have become big business as people are willing to spend insane amounts of money on these blockchain tokens for digital art assets that can only be accessed by the owner. A Nissan GT-R NFT recently sold for over $2 million...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda's Smallest Sports Car Has A New Lease On Life

Honda is absolutely massive and sells tons of different models all across the globe, many of which we never get to experience. For what feels like ages, we never got to enjoy a true Honda Civic Type R, instead we had to settle for the Civic Si. On Japanese soil, Honda fans get to enjoy all kinds of oddities, and one of our favorites has to be the Honda S660. This little two-door drop-top is not only awesome-looking, but it's turbocharged as well, and is the true baby brother of the legendary Honda S2000. Even though we'll never get to officially purchase these in the States, we can't help but follow the story of this intriguing little car very closely. The latest from Honda is that, despite production officially ending in March this year, the automaker will be restarting production for one final run of 650 units.
LOTTERY
Jalopnik

Drive Your Damn Cars

Why did you buy your car? Did you buy it because you needed a daily driver or a family hauler? Did you finally splurge on something fun? Did you compromise on something that fits a new lifestyle change? Or did you buy it just to look at it until you resell it one day for more money?
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

double-decker bus

Coach bus and electric powertrain manufacturers Equipmake and Beulas have added a new member to their team to deliver all-electric double decker buses. The companies recently announced that Go-Ahead London, the largest bus operator in the capital, has joined as a partner. Go-Ahead London will begin in-service trials of the Jewel E electric buses on London streets beginning early next year.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Squirrels found hanging from telegraph pole after being tied together and mutilated

A pair of squirrels have been found tied together and hanging from a telephone pole in Kent, according to the RSPCA.Parts of the rodents’ tails had been cut off and they had been bound with electrical cables, according to charity workers, who called the incident “callous and horrible”.The RSPCA said it believed at least one of the grey squirrels had still been alive when it was found 15ft up the pole.It happened in Watercress Drive in Sevenoaks, Kent, on Sunday 7 November.Emma Byrne, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, said the treatment of the squirrels was “extremely distressing and bizarre”.She added:...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman in court over deaths of two of her children in M1 crash with lorry

A woman has appeared in court charged with killing two of her children in a crash with a lorry.Mary McCann, 35, from Derby, appeared via video link from HMP Bronzefield at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.The mother-of-four is accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.Her son Smaller died on his 10th birthday in the crash, alongside his four-year-old sister Lilly.Ms McCann was driving her Vauxhall Astra car on the M1 near Milton Keynes – between junctions 14 and 15 – on 9 August at about 11.10pm on return from London when she crashed into a heavy goods...
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

‘I heard a crack beneath my feet then watched as part of my house fell into the sea’

Just before I turned 60, I bought a beautiful chalet – a white, three-bedroom bungalow on the Norfolk coast that’s really secluded, in a bit of a dip in the dunes. I had served 22 years in the Grenadier Guards, so had a nice army pension, plus there was money left over from the sale of my flat in east London. I was going to be quite comfortable for the rest of my days.
ECONOMY
honknews.com

Tesla’s electric car burst, driver died on the spot

Tesla’s electric car driver died after the vehicle ignited after the accident, according to firefighters at the scene in Clermont County. According to the sender, the crash occurred around 4 pm. Monday morning at Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue. The dispatcher reported that Tesla hit Paul and the driver...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

