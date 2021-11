Deadheads and footwear collectors alike can get their hands (nay, feet) on some new Grateful Dead merch, thanks to the band’s latest collaboration with Sanuk. The new Sanuk x Grateful Dead Collection features hippie-inspired versions of the footwear brand’s most popular slippers and sandals, with homages to the Dead’s famous logo, tie-dye patterns and iconography. A mash-up of Sanuk’s feel-good “Cozy Vibes collection” and classic Grateful Dead style, the capsule collection launches with two pairs of slippers for men and two pairs for women. The shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, with a cozy fleece lining and sturdy tread...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO