ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

The blast came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another part of western Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Colleagues identified the slain man as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. The Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in eastern Nangarhar province Friday during afternoon prayers, wounding at least 15 worshippers. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Hanif told VOA the explosive device was planted inside the mosque, but he said there were no deaths. Eyewitnesses...
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bombing in a district that borders Afghanistan has killed two policemen. The district police chief says they were on security duty near a dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing both. He says a search for those involved in Saturday’s attack is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The district served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban — a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The group is currently in peace talks with the government in Islamabad.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Explosions#Ariana Tv#Islamic State#Shiite#Hazara
US News and World Report

Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque Before Friday Prayers Wounds Several

KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion hit a mosque just before Friday prayers in the Spin Ghar district of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, wounding at least 12 people including the imam of the mosque, local residents said. A doctor at a local hospital told Reuters on condition of anonymity that two...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Deadly ISIS suicide bombings target Uganda's capital city

At least three people are dead and dozens injured following suicide bombings in Uganda's capital city, Kampala, on Tuesday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the attacks, which took place near a government building and police headquarters. BBC News senior broadcast journalist Patience Atuhaire joins CBSN from Kampala with the latest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with Congo as they tried […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'They play with us like footballs': Migrants on experience at Poland-Belarus border on return of Iraq

Migrants said they were played with “like footballs” after returning to Iraq following a stay in Belarus as they attempted to cross the border into Poland unsuccessfully. Hundreds of migrants returned to Iraq on Thursday (18 November) as the first repatriation flights from Minsk landed in Erbil and then Baghdad. Many had spent a lot of time and money travelling to Belarus, with women saying that the smugglers had promised them a better life, but they had “lied”.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

344K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy