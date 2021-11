From meeting co-founder Ann O’Dea in 1998 to celebrating 20 years online, publisher Darren Mc Auliffe gives us a whistle-stop tour of the origins of Silicon Republic. In 1998 we were at the height of the dot-com boom. Any company with a ‘.com’ after its name was speculating that with VC money they could build enough brand awareness to grow, depending heavily on advertising, and get big fast in the era of the New Economy. As a result, technology advertising became one of the largest revenue streams for mainstream media worldwide.

