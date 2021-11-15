ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Cowboy Bebop review: "A stellar remix that hits all the right notes"

By Bradley Russell
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a certain group of anime fans who might go in wanting to hate Netflix’s take on Cowboy Bebop – yet the show will win you over. The live-action adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe‘s seminal 1998 anime was always going to face an uphill struggle, partly due to its passionate fanbase and...

www.gamesradar.com

Siliconera

Almost $400 Cowboy Bebop Swordfish Model Will Return in 2022

People will be able to bring Spike Spiegel’s ship home again. Good Smile Company will rerelease its Cowboy Bebop Swordfish II model. It will show up in Japan in December 2022. However, the English product page notes a February 2022 release window for North America. (It first appeared in December 2019.) It will cost $395.99/¥39,600.
JAPAN
Variety

Daniella Pineda on Bringing Faye to Life and Representation in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Daniella Pineda is dying to get back into her first love — comedy writing — but right now she’s taking a slight career detour into space. The Latina actor, whose TV credits include The CW’s “The Originals” and Netflix’s “What/ If,” will be portraying one of the most famed female badasses in the history of anime, Faye Valentine, in Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit ’90s Japanese toon “Cowboy Bebop.” Starring opposite John Cho, Pineda will be clad in something a bit more substantial than Valentine’s iconic barely there yellow latex shorts while she chases criminals across the galaxy when...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

New Cowboy Bebop Poster Highlights Main Trio

The new poster for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series puts the focus on Spike, Jet, and Faye!. We're only two weeks away from the premiere of Cowboy Bebop and fans are already hyped up for the live-action series adaptation. Interestingly, Netflix has a great way to keep the hype going. A new poster for the show has just been dropped and it puts the focus on the Bebop's main trio.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: First Reactions Hit Social Media

Cowboy Bebop's live-action adaptation is set to arrive on Netflix later this month, specifically on November 19th, and reviews are beginning to come in on social media on the new series that ventures into "hallowed ground," for many anime fans. With the series starring the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, anime fans have been wondering if the series will be able to ascend to the same heights as the original series or if it will fail to capture what made the original television show such a legend in the medium.
COMICS
Roger Ebert

Cowboy Bebop Fails to Find a Rhythm

Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop,” premiering this Friday and based on the beloved anime series from the ‘90s by Hajime Yatate, is a prime example of how a show isn’t exactly the sum of its parts, and how the binge model isn’t the best thing to happen to episodic storytelling. There are “parts” here that absolutely work. The main cast is talented and charismatic, especially the leading trio. The individual set pieces—the bounties that unfold in each episode—can be fun to watch. The writing can be fun scene to scene. And yet when one starts to watch multiple episodes, the momentum starts to drag. This is a world that’s fun to visit for 30-45 minutes at a time but becomes television quicksand as the episodes pile on each other. If you’re going to watch it, try and stretch it out. Binging it in one weekend could put you in a bad mood on Monday.
COMICS
IGN

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: Season 1 Review

Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix Nov. 19, 2021. When I think of live-action anime adaptations, at least those made in America, I think about how they just seem so embarrassed by the source material. So much of an anime is changed during the adaptation process to make it more grounded, or seem less ridiculous. Or, if they must keep elements of the original anime, it’s transformed into something unrecognizable (I’m looking at you, Dragon Ball: Evolution).
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Swan Song’ Review: A Tender, Terrific Weepie That Hits the Right Notes

Writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song” wastes little time posing deep, morally complex and compelling questions: If we could spare our loved ones from oppressive despair and heartache, would we make any sacrifice to do so? If we could clone ourselves without anyone knowing, would we? How do we identify to others and ourselves?
MOVIES
Your EDM

Steve Aoki Remixes Iconic Cowboy Bebop Theme “Tank!” [LISTEN]

To celebrate the release of COWBOY BEBOP on November 19, Netflix hosted an exclusive listening party and conversation with Japanese-American DJ/producer Steve Aoki to discuss his exclusive remix of “Tank!,” the renowned theme song by acclaimed Japanese composer Yoko Kanno. Aoki performed this one-time remix at the Los Angeles premiere of COWBOY BEBOP on November 11, which was simultaneously live-streamed on Aoki’s social media platforms.
MUSIC
imdb.com

The 12 Best Cowboy Bebop Episodes

The first anime ever broadcast on Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" is widely revered as the gateway anime for western viewers. Anime has always been a dynamic art form, but it was the eccentric "Cowboy Bebop" -- a perfect blend of space opera, neo-noir, western, and slapstick -- that threw open the door for anime to be highly regarded in the west, all of it propelled along by the show's critically acclaimed, bar-setting English dub.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop May Introduce Ed After All

Cowboy Bebop is one of the most iconic anime series to ever make its way stateside. The genre-mashing story brings the best bits of sci-fi and westerns together, so you can understand why all eyes are on Netflix right now. The service is about to launch its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop after a slew of delays. And now, a special teaser has fans thinking Netflix has cast Ed after all.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

