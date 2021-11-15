ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

KHON2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said. The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a...

www.khon2.com

Birmingham Star

Bomb Explodes in Eastern Afghanistan Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities in Afghanistan said a bomb ripped through a crowded mosque in eastern Nangarhar province Friday during afternoon prayers, wounding at least 15 worshippers. Provincial government spokesman Mohammad Hanif told VOA the explosive device was planted inside the mosque, but he said there were no deaths. Eyewitnesses...
KEYT

Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bombing in a district that borders Afghanistan has killed two policemen. The district police chief says they were on security duty near a dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing both. He says a search for those involved in Saturday’s attack is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The district served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban — a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The group is currently in peace talks with the government in Islamabad.
The Independent

Isis admits twin Uganda suicide bombings that killed three people and wounded police

Islamic State has admitted carrying out twin suicide bombings in the Ugandan capital Kampala that killed three other people and wounded 33, mostly police officers.Police described them as a coordinated attack by extremists opposed to the government.Two suicide bombers on motorbikes, disguised as local “boda boda” motorcycle taxi drivers, detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passer-by.A third attacker, who also died, targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two other people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.The explosions, which occurred within minutes of each other, caused chaos in Kampala as residents fled, and left “bodies shattered and...
NPR

Half Of Afghanistan's Population Faces Acute Food Insecurity. Here's Why.

Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in decades, but that's not the only reason it is on the verge of a hunger crisis. After the Taliban took over, much of the country's international development aid was suspended, and the United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan government assets. The economy has plummeted.
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
Reuters

Iran condemns U.S. sanctions over bid to meddle in presidential vote

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iran condemned on Friday U.S. sanctions against six Iranians and one Iranian group for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions on Thursday, along with criminal charges against two Iranians it says launched a cyber disinformation campaign to targeted voters, elected members of Congress and a U.S. media company.
dallassun.com

Bomb Wounds 11 University Students in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - A homemade bomb thrown through the roof of a university lecture hall wounded 11 students on Wednesday, the vice chancellor said, in an English-speaking region of Cameroon in the grip of a bloody separatist conflict. University of Buea vice-chancellor Horace Ngomo Manga said 'the device fell to...
