Upbeat China data buoys sentiment in world share markets
By Reuters
Shore News Network
5 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – World stock markets edged back towards recent record highs on Monday as upbeat economic data out of China eased concerns about a slowdown in the world’s No.2 economy, although falling mainland house prices tempered the optimism. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both beat...
The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
U.S. stock benchmarks end mixed Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his government is considering releasing oil from its reserves in response to rising crude oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported. It would be the first time for Japan to release oil reserves for the sake of lowering prices, although the...
The Consumer Price Index, which measures average prices paid by the typical consumer, surged 6.2% in October, the highest since 1990. From groceries, gasoline and shelter, prices on everyday products...
(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat.
The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece.
The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks.
Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
Though California motorists paying an average of $4.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded this week may not believe it, the world is not short of oil. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have plenty of oil in the ground, and most could boost their output relatively quickly — if they wanted to. But it’s not in their financial interests to oversupply the market and knock down prices, at least not until high prices threaten demand.
Gold ends the session on Wednesday at its highest price settlement since June, rebounding after posting losses in each of the last two trading sessions, with inflation concerns supporting the precious metal.
Beijing [China], November 16, (ANI): Recent trends portray the diminishing popularity of China among developed nations. For the past 15 years, positive sentiments for China have been shrinking, a study shows. A study conducted by Gallup shows that the positive sentiment towards China has been declining in many countries around...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar strengthened through key resistance levels on Wednesday, propelled by better-than-expected U.S. retail data, although the upbeat news was not enough to lift Asian shares, which were dragged by worries about COVID-19 and higher costs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.5%...
LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar jumped on Wednesday, as strong U.S. retail sales data fuelled bets on earlier Federal Reserve rate hikes, while shares in Europe made slim gains after Asian markets had wobbled on worries about COVID-19. The dollar scaled a 4-1/2 year high against the Japanese yen in the wake of U.S. data on Tuesday showing stronger-than-expected retail sales last month.
In Asia, most markets closed up on Tuesday with the Hang Seng rising 1.3% and the China Enterprises Index 1.5%. This after US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed that they have a responsibility to the world to avoid conflict. Although a conclusion has yet to be reached, the cordial tone of the meeting was well received by investors. Japan’s Nikkei closed marginally higher at 0.11% after gains in companies with a positive outlook, despite the general lack of major market cues.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.
Comments / 0