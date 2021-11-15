ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell and Namibian Breweries

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Heineken said on Monday it planned to buy South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). The purchase of Distell would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world’s second-largest...

