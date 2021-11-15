Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell and Namibian Breweries

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO