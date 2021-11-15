OPEC’s Barkindo says oil and gas ‘targeted’ at COP26 for first time

Countries led by Denmark and Costa Rica have formed an alliance to help phase out the production of oil and gas to tackle climate change – but the UK is not involved.Announcing the alliance, Danish climate minister Dan Jorgensen said he hoped it would mark “the beginning of the end of oil and gas”, and invited other countries to join them.National and subnational governments Denmark, Costa Rica, France, Ireland, Wales Sweden, Greenland and Quebec are core members of the alliance, while Portugal California and New Zealand are associate members and Italy is supporting it as a “friend”.Core countries...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO