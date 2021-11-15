Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.

