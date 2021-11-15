ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PET Bottle Market Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast To 2021-2026

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report by IMARC Group, titled "PET Bottle Market Price Trends : Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a durable thermoplastic polymer resin that is made from...

