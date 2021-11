Last Saturday night, Rose Ayling-Ellis sealed the deal. We’d all been thinking it for a while, but her dance, which included a silent portion in tribute to the deaf community she has been part of since birth, was the moment we knew for sure: never in Strictly Come Dancing’s history has a winner been such a foregone conclusion. Anton du Beke was reduced to tears, saying that it was the greatest thing he had ever seen in all his time on the show. Motsi Mabuse gushed that it was “more than scores and dancing, it was a moment”. Shirley Ballas was so moved that she stood up to deliver her verdict. Even Craig Revel Horwood appeared to have learnt the sign language for “fab-u-lous”.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO