ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

UK TV Producers Head To The U.S. As Covid Travel Restrictions Ease

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : A flood of UK TV execs have headed to the U.S. in the past few days for pitch meetings as UK citizens are finally allowed to enter the country for the first time in almost two years.

Deadline understands senior figures from the likes of BBC Studios and Night on Earth producer Plimsoll Productions have flown to the U.S. since the travel ban lifted last week, along with the bosses of smaller international-facing producers such as Zig Zag Productions.

UK execs have been pitching to U.S. buyers via Zoom for nearly two years but, last Monday, the U.S. lifted restrictions for travellers who are fully vaccinated. Travellers require a negative PCR or Antigen test within 72 hours of departure and must take another test once they return. Nearly 70% of the UK population has had both doses and a ban on travel to most European countries lifted several months ago.

While Zoom has allowed pitching to continue throughout the pandemic, there was a buzz of excitement from the execs Deadline spoke to, who have multiple meetings over the coming weeks.

“It’s been a long road and I’m really looking forward to getting out there,” said one indie boss who used to regularly travel to the U.S. and has around a dozen meetings set up with a wealth of buyers.

Sources stressed the difficulty of having “informal” chats over Zoom and fleshing out an idea with commissioners Stateside. Interactions can often feel more staid and transactional, and are reliant on a solid internet connection, they added.

There has been no doubt, on the other hand, that Zoom has somewhat democratised the pitching process. In the UK, the mostly London-based commissioning class has repeatedly stressed how much easier it has been to speak to producers based outside of the capital, who would normally spend two-to-three-days per week in London.

The U.S. travel ban also lifts as activity from the US studios and streamers in the UK reaches crescendo.

Shows such as Netflix ’s The Witcher, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons are in production, leading the nation’s skills base to be stretched, which industry insiders are predicting will be pushed to breaking point once production starts up on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings. There have been multiple reports of in-demand roles such as production managers being headhunted midway through a show by wealthier buyers.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

International Insider: South Korean Takeover; Netflix UK Studio Grab; Bullying And Harassment Spotlighted; Federation’s American Dream

Good afternoon International Insiders, Max Goldbart here with the headlines and major talking points of the week. To get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. South Korean Takeover CJ’s Endeavor: In a deal valuing the equity at almost $1BN, Endeavor Content has sold the majority of its scripted business to South Korean mega giant CJ ENM. Things moved quickly. Rumor had abounded Monday when Endeavor execs said they had identified a “short list” of potential buyers on an earnings call and by Thursday afternoon it was clear Parasite (pictured) distributor CJ was the one. The deal for 80%...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Art LaFleur Dies: ‘Sandlot,’ ‘Field Of Dreams,’ ‘Santa Clause’ Actor Was 78

Art LaFleur, the actor who was best known for playing Babe Ruth in The Sandlot, has died after a 10-year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, according to his wife Shelley. He was 78. Among his most memorable Sandlot lines was, “Remember kid, there’s heroes and there’s Legends. Heroes get remembered, but Legends never die!” While LaFleur is best known for The Sandlot, his face is recognizable from films such as Field of Dreams, in which he played Black Sox ringleader Chick Gandil and The Santa Clause 2 and 3, in which he played the Tooth Fairy; as well as innumerable roles in classic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joe Biden On Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict: “We Must Acknowledge That The Jury Has Spoken”

Joe Biden reacted to jury’s verdict to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse by telling reporters that it showed that “the system works,” and the White House later issued a more complete statement from the president calling for calm. “While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.  I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. is lifting restrictions on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. COVID-19 has upended lives in many ways including through travel restrictions. That has been felt acutely by those living near U.S. borders, where traveling back and forth was a way of life. Many others who live outside of the U.S. have missed out on important family milestones because of the restrictions. New rules go into effect Monday that allow nonessential travel across America’s land borders for vaccinated visitors. They also allow air travel from a series of countries from which it has been restricted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Covid#Travellers#Uk#Bbc Studios#Plimsoll Productions#Zig Zag Productions#European
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
caribbeantoday.com

Guyana Eases COVID Border Restrictions With Brazil

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana government Tuesday announced a revision to the national emergency coronavirus (COVID-19) measures to allow for the Guyana/Brazil border crossing to be opened from Mondays to Fridays. The Takutu Bridge had been closed for more than a year and flights between the countries were also halted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blocking Cambo oil field would risk leaving UK at mercy of global shortages

Blocking long-planned energy projects like the controversial Cambo oil field would risk leaving the UK at the mercy of global energy shortages, industry experts have warned.OGUK, the trade body which represents the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry, has said that if new projects are not approved the country would become increasingly reliant on foreign supplies, and warned that this could leave people exposed to global energy shortages and soaring prices.Deirdre Michie, chief executive of OGUK, said: “If we cut our own supplies of gas and oil faster than we can reduce demand then we will have to import more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

UK's daily Covid cases rise by another 7% in a week to 40,941 but deaths fall by 4% as SAGE adviser says UK WON'T see a spike in Covid cases like Austria and Germany

The United Kingdom on Saturday recorded 40,941 daily COVID-19 cases, a decrease of seven percent on last week's cases, government data showed. The figures also showed 150 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - versus 157 seven days earlier - bringing the country's total deaths to 143,866.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

China, U.S. agree to ease restrictions on journalists

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China and the United States will ease restrictions on access for journalists from each other's countries, Chinese state media and the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday. The official China Daily cited unidentified Chinese foreign ministry sources as saying that a consensus on journalist visas,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

After long legal battle with ‘ISIS bride,’ U.K. pushes for power to cancel citizenship without notice

Britain’s Conservative government could be allowed to strip people of citizenship without giving them notice to appeal if legislation being debated in Parliament becomes law. The Nationality and Border Bill would permit the home secretary, Britain’s top domestic security official, to cancel citizenship without warning on national security grounds if...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

COVID disinformation and extremism are on the rise in New Zealand. What are the risks of it turning violent?

Last week’s COVID protest outside parliament served as a warning that New Zealand is not immune to the kinds of anger seen overseas. As Labour Party whip Kieran McAnulty put it, “I think everyone needs to be aware that things are starting to escalate.” McAnulty himself had been abused by some with strong anti-vaccination views, and there has been increasingly violent rhetoric directed at government politicians and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. As a result, security for MPs has been stepped up. As the recent report from research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini showed, there has been a sharp increase in the “popularity and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy